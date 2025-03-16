Teenager arrested following Stonehaven Market Square ‘stabbing’

A teenager has been arrested following a “stabbing” incident in Market Square in Stonehaven.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested, and an 18-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after the incident.

It was described by officers as a “serious assault”, and it is understood that a knife was used.

The 18-year-old’s condition is not known.

Teenager arrested in Stonehaven

Officers were seen patrolling Stonehaven town centre following the assault.

Witnesses described a heavy police presence in the Market Square.

On Saturday evening, locals were being asked to avoid the area.

A police spokesperson said: “At about 8.15pm on Saturday March 15, officers received a report of a serious assault on Market Square in Stonehaven.

“An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3318 of March 15.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

