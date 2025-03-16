Peterhead McDonald’s BAN under-18s from store after 6pm unless with adult

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead McDonald’s BAN under-18s from store after 6pm unless with adult

The restaurant has been plagued by antisocial behaviour and threats made to staff

By Louise Glen
Peterhead MacDonald's ban
McDonalds drive thru, Buchan Way, Peterhead. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

McDonald’s in Peterhead has banned under-18s from entering the store after 6pm – unless accompanied by an adult – due to concerns over staff safety.

Senior staff at the fast food branch said they had been forced to take the step in the face of repeated bad behaviour by youngsters.

Locals have described disruptive antics, attacks on staff and groups of teenagers riding electric scooters near the restaurant.

Staff at the Invernettie Roundabout branch said they were drawing the line after ongoing incidents.

Peterhead McDonald’s under-18 ban

Peterhead McDonald’s has clarified that under-18s are still welcome—but they must be accompanied by an adult.

In a message posted on the Peterhead Live Facebook page, an assistant manager at the branch wrote: “Post on behalf of Peterhead McDonald’s.

“Due to continued anti-social behaviour and threats made to members of our team, from 6pm onwards, under-18s will need to be accompanied by an adult to gain entry to the store.”

Comments on the post were disabled, but it has been shared 219 times, and more than 1,100 people have already had their say on the issue.

We have contacted McDonald’s for a statement regarding the ban.

Have you been affected by poor behaviour at McDonald’s? Do you agree with the ban?

In 2023 Fort William McDonalds made a similar move, banning young people from its store in the town, over unruly behaviour.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

