Warning as ‘bogus workmen’ target Fort William businesses

Businesses in Fort William have been urged to beware after a number were targeted by “bogus workmen”.

A police investigation has been launched after several reports were made about potentially criminal activity in the Lochaber town.

Officers have reassured businesses they are looking into the matter, and are encouraging anyone who thinks they too have been approached to get in touch.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “Fort William officers would like to reassure the community that we are making inquiries following several reports from businesses regarding ‘bogus workmen’.

“If you think you have been approached by anyone offering services that you are concerned about, please contact Fort William Police through 101.”

It is not the first time Fort William has been targeted.

For instance, in January 2019, a 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with “bogus workman” offences in Fort William.

And this issue is not isolated to Fort William, as many other parts of Scotland have experienced similar problems in recent years.

In September 2024, police in Tain warned residents about possible bogus workmen operating in the area, advising caution when dealing with door-to-door traders. ​

Doorstep crime, often involving bogus tradespeople, remains a significant concern across Scotland.

These individuals typically target residents by cold-calling and offering services such as property maintenance, gardening, driveway work, roofing, and general building tasks.

They often create a sense of urgency, pressuring victims into agreeing to immediate work, which is frequently overpriced, substandard, or unnecessary.

