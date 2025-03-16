Lochaber Mountain Rescue saves injured dog in Glen Dessary

Mountain rescue volunteers were called out on Saturday to assist an injured dog that had suffered a serious fall on craggy terrain in Glen Dessary.

The dedicated members of the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team (LMRT) swiftly responded to reports the dog had suffered serious injuries.

They even fixed some bridges along the way as they came to the animal’s aid.

Despite being able to drive a good distance towards the stranded animal, team members encountered difficulties navigating the rugged landscape.

Glen Dessary is a remote glen located near the head of Loch Arkaig, approximately an hour’s drive from Spean Bridge and near Fort William.

Challenging terrain and bridge repairs

Some of the bridges on the route were in poor condition, making them impassable for the team’s 4×4 rescue vehicles.

In true rescue spirit, LMRT members carried out on-the-spot maintenance to reinforce the structures, allowing them to safely transport their equipment and reach the injured dog.

Once on the scene, the team carefully assessed the dog’s condition before securing it in a stretcher and making it as comfortable as possible for the journey back to safety.

The team swiftly passed their four-legged casualty into care of a vet

With the dog stabilised and securely packaged for transport, LMRT members carried it back to their vehicles.

From there, they were able to meet up with a vet, ensuring the injured animal received prompt medical attention.

The team has since extended their well wishes to both the dog – which as not named by LMRT – and its owners, hoping for a full and speedy recovery.

In a statement on the group’s Facebook page, LMRT said: “Yesterday afternoon the team headed out to Glen Dessary to assist a dog who’d sustained injuries from a significant fall on craggy ground.

“Team members were able to drive a good distance to the furry casualty, however, some on the fly maintenance needed to be carried out to make some of the bridges passable to team 4×4’s.

“With the casualty packaged in a stretcher and made comfortable, the team were able to carry the injured hound back to the vehicles where we were able to meet up with a vet.

“We’d like to wish our casualty and his humans the very best with their recovery.”

How to support Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team

As a voluntary organisation, Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team relies entirely on donations to continue their life-saving work across the region.

Their dedicated volunteers operate in some of Scotland’s most remote and treacherous landscapes, assisting not just human casualties but also their four-legged companions.

Following the successful rescue, LMRT encouraged supporters to contribute via their JustGiving page, helping them maintain their vital 24/7 service.

Anyone wishing to support their efforts can donate at: www.justgiving.com/lmrt/donate.

The rescue highlights the unpredictable nature of the Highlands and the crucial role played by volunteer mountain rescue teams in ensuring the safety of adventurers and their pets alike.

They added: “As a voluntary organisation, we rely on donations to enable us to provide our services 24/7/365 to those in need.

“If you would like to support us then please visit our JustGiving page.”

