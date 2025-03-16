Lochaber Mountain Rescue saves injured dog in Glen Dessary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lochaber Mountain Rescue saves injured dog in Glen Dessary

The stricken animal had fallen on craggy terrain and suffered significant injuries.

By Louise Glen
Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team dog
A seriously injured dog was rescued by Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team. Image: Lochaber Mountain Rescue/ Facebook.

Mountain rescue volunteers were called out on Saturday to assist an injured dog that had suffered a serious fall on craggy terrain in Glen Dessary.

The dedicated members of the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team (LMRT) swiftly responded to reports the dog had suffered serious injuries.

They even fixed some bridges along the way as they came to the animal’s aid.

Despite being able to drive a good distance towards the stranded animal, team members encountered difficulties navigating the rugged landscape.

Glen Dessary is a remote glen located near the head of Loch Arkaig, approximately an hour’s drive from Spean Bridge and near Fort William.

Challenging terrain and bridge repairs

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team dog
Lochaber Mountain Rescue come to aid of dog, and fixed bridges on the way. Image: Lochaber Mountain Rescue/ Facebook.

Some of the bridges on the route were in poor condition, making them impassable for the team’s 4×4 rescue vehicles.

In true rescue spirit, LMRT members carried out on-the-spot maintenance to reinforce the structures, allowing them to safely transport their equipment and reach the injured dog.

Once on the scene, the team carefully assessed the dog’s condition before securing it in a stretcher and making it as comfortable as possible for the journey back to safety.

The team swiftly passed their four-legged casualty into care of a vet

With the dog stabilised and securely packaged for transport, LMRT members carried it back to their vehicles.

From there, they were able to meet up with a vet, ensuring the injured animal received prompt medical attention.

The team has since extended their well wishes to both the dog – which as not named by LMRT – and its owners, hoping for a full and speedy recovery.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team dog
The dog was seriously injured in a fall. Image: Lochaber Mountain Rescue/ Facebook.

In a statement on the group’s Facebook page, LMRT said: “Yesterday afternoon the team headed out to Glen Dessary to assist a dog who’d sustained injuries from a significant fall on craggy ground.

“Team members were able to drive a good distance to the furry casualty, however, some on the fly maintenance needed to be carried out to make some of the bridges passable to team 4×4’s.

“With the casualty packaged in a stretcher and made comfortable, the team were able to carry the injured hound back to the vehicles where we were able to meet up with a vet.

“We’d like to wish our casualty and his humans the very best with their recovery.”

How to support Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team

As a voluntary organisation, Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team relies entirely on donations to continue their life-saving work across the region.

Their dedicated volunteers operate in some of Scotland’s most remote and treacherous landscapes, assisting not just human casualties but also their four-legged companions.

Following the successful rescue, LMRT encouraged supporters to contribute via their JustGiving page, helping them maintain their vital 24/7 service.

Anyone wishing to support their efforts can donate at: www.justgiving.com/lmrt/donate.

The rescue highlights the unpredictable nature of the Highlands and the crucial role played by volunteer mountain rescue teams in ensuring the safety of adventurers and their pets alike.

They added: “As a voluntary organisation, we rely on donations to enable us to provide our services 24/7/365 to those in need.

“If you would like to support us then please visit our JustGiving page.”

Conversation