Oban’s Atlantis leisure centre could be transformed with two-storey extension

Welcome to Oban and Fort William Planning Ahead – The Press and Journal’s weekly planning round-up.

This week, we feature a major upgrade at Corran Ferry near Fort William and five holiday homes at Kintail Village Hall in Glenshiel.

In Oban, we look at a two-storey extension at Atlantis Leisure and an 82ft-high communication mast on Loch Etive.

Major upgrade at Corran Ferry

Highland Council is proposing to construct new ferry service infrastructure at the Corran Narrows under the Corran Ferry Infrastructure Improvement Scheme (CFIIS).

The scheme will involve the construction of new infrastructure in the village of Ardgour and the Corran settlement on either side of the Corran Narrows in Loch Linnhe.

Works will include the formation of two slipways and access, an overnight berthing area, a breakwater and alignment structure, marshalling areas, parking, bicycle and pedestrian shelters, a toilet block, a junction and localised road improvements.

There will also be EV charging infrastructure and a purser’s kiosk.

Services such as power, lighting, water and drainage, as well as electrical infrastructure and temporary diesel infrastructure, will also be included.

The application is due to be determined by Thursday, July 10.

Five holiday homes at Glenshiel

An application has been lodged with Highland Council for full planning permission for five holiday letting units at Glenshiel.

The site formerly housed Kintail Village Hall and two other derelict single-storey buildings, all of which have been demolished in recent years.

The site lies within the Kintail National Scenic Area on the opposite side of the A87 from the Kintail Lodge Hotel.

A three-bedroom unit and another one-bedroom unit would be housed within a one-and-a-half-storey building at the site’s southern end.

The remaining three one-bedroom units would be accommodated in a courtyard of three single-storey buildings at the northern end.

Minor adjustments will be made to the approved parking layout and site access, maintaining flexibility for the two remaining holiday homes under the earlier permission.

The application is due to be determined by May 9.

Two-storey extension at Atlantis Oban

Atlantis Leisure has submitted an application to Argyll and Bute Council for a two-storey extension.

The expansion would make room for a bigger gym and office.

In papers associated with the application, it states: “The new gym extension will allow Atlantis to increase capacity, which means gym facilities will be available for more local people.

“The extension will have a timber frame and will be located near the entrance to the leisure centre.

“The timber will be sourced from certified sustainable sources.

“The new extension will be sheltered on two sides by the existing building. It is also under the roof of the main building, which will protect it from the elements.”

The area of the extension will be 409 sq ft.

The application is due to be decided by May 10.

Communications mast on Loch Etive will help with ‘not spots’

A plan has been lodged for a communications mast on Loch Etive.

The mast will be part of a shared rural network that is proposed to help with so-called “not spots” where it is difficult to get mobile reception.

In papers submitted to Argyll and Bute Council by CEP Telecoms Ltd, it is stated: “The proposal involves the installation of an 82ft-high nine-lattice tower, with antennas, transmission dishes, equipment cabinets and associated ancillary development.

“The proposal will also include the installation of a new passing place along the existing track.”

The application is due to be determined by Tuesday, April 8.

Determination on applications

Fort William

The erection of a house in a borrow pit has been approved at Applecross.

A peatland restoration project has been agreed at Dorran Glen near Glenelg.

Oban

The formation of a forest track at Beinn Lora did not need prior approval.

An application for a helicopter hanger has been approved at Oban Airport.

We help you keep on top of planning matters

Read more about each application:

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

Follow our Oban and Hebrides Facebook page for news as it happens.