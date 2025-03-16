Did you spot the Aberdeen FC references in this new Netflix drama?

Viewers tuning into the latest drama series on Netflix this weekend were surprised to spot some Aberdeen FC Easter eggs.

The new British crime drama Adolescence was released on the streaming service on Thursday and has already received rave reviews from critics and audiences.

Starring and c0-created by Stephen Graham, the miniseries follows 13-year-old Jamie Miller who is accused of murdering a classmate.

Through the four episodes, which were each filmed in one shot, his family, therapist and the detectives are left asking what really happened.

Filming for the show took place across parts of Yorkshire last year with the show also set in the north of England.

However, one Scottish actor who appears in the show made sure he was representing the Granite City during his scenes.

Actor Douglas Russell, originally from Aberdeen, appears in episode three of Adolescence as Victor, who works at a secure training centre.

In his opening scene, he is seen talking to Erin Doherty, best known for playing Princess Anne in The Crown, while holding an Aberdeen FC mug.

Aberdeen FC Easter eggs in new Netflix show

Those paying special attention to the set and props also noticed the words “Stand Free” written on a whiteboard in the background of the scene.

Dons fans took to social media to share their excitement and shock at spotting the Aberdeen FC references.

One person commented: “I had to rewind it to make sure I was seeing right.”

Douglas Russell, who has also appeared in Outlander and Peaky Blinders, replied: “My work here is done. COYR.”

He went on to share a photo of an Aberdeen FC figurine, which he said was another Dons-related Easter egg he brought along to set.

Adolescence was co-created by British screenwriter Jack Thorne who also created and wrote another drama recently released on Netflix, Toxic Town.

The four-part series follows the story of three mothers involved in the Corby toxic waste case.

Among those who shared their stories for the development of the series was Pitmedden resident George Taylor.

He previously told The Press and Journal how he had half of his hand amputated after his mum was exposed to toxic waste during her pregnancy.