Did you spot the Aberdeen FC references in this new Netflix drama?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Did you spot the Aberdeen FC references in this new Netflix drama?

Eagle-eyed viewers were surprised to see the Dons Easter eggs in Adolescence.

By Ellie Milne
Cast of Netflix drama Adolescence
Mark Stanley, Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham in a scene from Adolescence. Image: Netflix, Inc.

Viewers tuning into the latest drama series on Netflix this weekend were surprised to spot some Aberdeen FC Easter eggs.

The new British crime drama Adolescence was released on the streaming service on Thursday and has already received rave reviews from critics and audiences.

Starring and c0-created by Stephen Graham, the miniseries follows 13-year-old Jamie Miller who is accused of murdering a classmate.

Through the four episodes, which were each filmed in one shot, his family, therapist and the detectives are left asking what really happened.

Filming for the show took place across parts of Yorkshire last year with the show also set in the north of England.

Fans arriving for Aberdeen FC's match with Hearts at Pittodrie in October. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Did you spot the Aberdeen FC Easter eggs? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

However, one Scottish actor who appears in the show made sure he was representing the Granite City during his scenes.

Actor Douglas Russell, originally from Aberdeen, appears in episode three of Adolescence as Victor, who works at a secure training centre.

In his opening scene, he is seen talking to Erin Doherty, best known for playing Princess Anne in The Crown, while holding an Aberdeen FC mug.

Aberdeen FC Easter eggs in new Netflix show

Those paying special attention to the set and props also noticed the words “Stand Free” written on a whiteboard in the background of the scene.

Dons fans took to social media to share their excitement and shock at spotting the Aberdeen FC references.

One person commented: “I had to rewind it to make sure I was seeing right.”

Douglas Russell, who has also appeared in Outlander and Peaky Blinders, replied: “My work here is done. COYR.”

He went on to share a photo of an Aberdeen FC figurine, which he said was another Dons-related Easter egg he brought along to set.

Hand holding football player figurine
The actor shared a picture of his Aberdeen FC figurine on the set of Adolescence. Image: Douglas Russell/X.

Adolescence was co-created by British screenwriter Jack Thorne who also created and wrote another drama recently released on Netflix, Toxic Town.

The four-part series follows the story of three mothers involved in the Corby toxic waste case.

Among those who shared their stories for the development of the series was Pitmedden resident George Taylor.

He previously told The Press and Journal how he had half of his hand amputated after his mum was exposed to toxic waste during her pregnancy.

Conversation