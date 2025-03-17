Teen arrested after stone thrown through window of Aberdeen mosque with worshippers inside

A teenager has been arrested and charged after a stone was thrown through the window of an Aberdeen mosque.

The Aberdeen Mosque and Islamic Centre (AMIC) was hosting worshippers during Ramadan on Saturday evening when the rock was thrown at the Spital building.

Paint was also thrown over the building’s front hours before.

A 17-year-old male has now been arrested and charged following the incident, with a court date to be decided in due course.

The vandalism is being classed as a hate crime by police, and the attack has been branded “wilful and despicable” in a statement made by Mosque officials.

It forced both worshippers and “kind” neighbours to come together late last night to clean up the mess.

Now, Police Scotland are investigating the incident, and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following an investigation into reports of vandalism at a mosque in Spital, Aberdeen, officers have arrested and charged a 17-year-old male.

“The incident occurred on Saturday, March 15. Police are treating the incident as a hate crime.

“The male has been released on an undertaking and will appear at court at a later date.”

Aberdeen mosque ‘grateful’ for well-wishers ‘in difficult times’

Now, AMIC have thanked neighbours and well-wishers for their help in “difficult times.”

Their statement read: “There were two incidents of vandalism last night at AMIC Spital Mosque where paint was thrown at the door and pavement area and a few hours later a rock thrown through a window of the mosque whilst worshippers were inside.

“Following these attacks on the mosque kind neighbours and worshippers united to help clean up the mess, whilst others sent messages of support.

“We are very grateful to our neighbours and well-wishers in these difficult times.

“The wilful and despicable criminal acts have been reported to the police and they are investigating the source of the attacks.

“Meanwhile the mosques in Aberdeen would like to assure all members of the community that in light of these incidents, all the mosques are taking additional security measures as well as being assured of support from the police.

“The police will be performing additional patrols around the mosques during prayer and other busy times.”