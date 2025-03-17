Elgin car park closes for resurfacing AGAIN after string of works over past four years

An Elgin car park with a history of resurfacing works is set to close again.

Batchen Lane car park, which is above TK Maxx, will close for 12 days due to resurfacing.

After a series of maintenance jobs over the years, the car park requires further resurfacing work.

It is set to begin on Monday, March 24, and will be completed on April 4.

It is not yet clear what parts of the car park will be worked on, though Moray Council has been approached for comment.

However, the entire car park will be closed for 12 days.

The car park has a history of resurfacing works.

In 2021, the surface on levels two and four of the car park were removed and replaced as part of £157,000 works to waterproof it.

£157,000 resurfacing project in 2021 ‘not done to high standard’

It later emerged that the works at the time were “not done to a high standard” by SL Construction Services which went into liquidation.

Last year, Moray Council said that due to “poor surface preparation and installation” a full replacement was needed to the fourth level. This was expected to be done between July and September of 2024.

In 2023, the top level of the car park had to be closed after it was covered in gull mess.

More work was undertaken including waterproofing and surface water drainage replacement.

At the time of the four-week closure in 2023, local business owners believed the closure had a “detrimental effect” on them due to limited spaces elsewhere.

