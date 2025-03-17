Emergency services rush to Peterhead crash

Emergency services have been called to a crash in Peterhead.

The fire service was called to King Street at 3.33pm today after reports of a crash.

They sent two appliances and assisted police and the ambulance service on the scene.

At 4.36pm, they received the stop message and then left the scene.

Currently, it is not known how many vehicles were involved.

It is not clear if there have been any serious injuries, though the ambulance service has been approached for more information.

Police have also been contacted for comment.

