News Emergency services rush to Peterhead crash Police, fire and ambulance crews were on the scene. By Ena Saracevic March 17 2025, 4:47 pm March 17 2025, 4:47 pm Emergency services rush to Peterhead crash The crash happened on King Street. Image: Peterhead Live. Emergency services have been called to a crash in Peterhead. The fire service was called to King Street at 3.33pm today after reports of a crash. They sent two appliances and assisted police and the ambulance service on the scene. At 4.36pm, they received the stop message and then left the scene. Currently, it is not known how many vehicles were involved. It is not clear if there have been any serious injuries, though the ambulance service has been approached for more information. Police have also been contacted for comment. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.
