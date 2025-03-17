Macduff Primary School head hits out at vandals who targeted playground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Macduff Primary School head hits out at vandals who targeted playground

Vapes, aerosol cans and lighters were amongst items left by vandals.

By Ena Saracevic
Vandals have damaged the facilities. Image: Facebook.
The headteacher of an Aberdeenshire primary school has hit out at vandals.

Macduff Primary School’s outdoor classroom and playground were targeted over the weekend.

The culprits burned parts of a shelter in the playground and two benches plus left behind vapes, aerosols and lighters.

The school’s janitor had to clean up the site this morning. Image: Facebook.

 

The school welcomes responsible use of their grounds out of hours and is asking the public to respect their equipment.

The vandals left a mess within the outdoor classroom. Image: Facebook.
The janitor is repairing the damage. Image: Facebook.

In a social media post, the school said: £This morning, our janitor had to clean up items like vapes, aerosol cans, lighters, repair burnt sections of our shelter, fix our two buddy benches with broken legs and return our goal post to the football pitch.

 

“Such damages compromise the safety of our playground and divert resources from enhancing our pupils’ learning environment.

“If you witness any inappropriate activities on school grounds out of school hours, please report them to the school office.”

 

Headteacher ‘really disappointed’ after vandalism causes janitor to ensure space is safe everyday

Headteacher Helen James added: “We are very lucky to have a beautiful outdoor space which we are happy to share with the community outwith school hours.

“We only ask that the children’s resources are cared for and the space is respected as it is crucial to the learning experiences we offer.

“Our janitor is having to go out daily to make the space safe before we can use it for classes and this is really disappointing.”

It is understood police have been informed of the incident.

Conversation