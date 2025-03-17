Macduff Primary School head hits out at vandals who targeted playground

The headteacher of an Aberdeenshire primary school has hit out at vandals.

Macduff Primary School’s outdoor classroom and playground were targeted over the weekend.

The culprits burned parts of a shelter in the playground and two benches plus left behind vapes, aerosols and lighters.

The school welcomes responsible use of their grounds out of hours and is asking the public to respect their equipment.

In a social media post, the school said: £This morning, our janitor had to clean up items like vapes, aerosol cans, lighters, repair burnt sections of our shelter, fix our two buddy benches with broken legs and return our goal post to the football pitch.

“Such damages compromise the safety of our playground and divert resources from enhancing our pupils’ learning environment.

“If you witness any inappropriate activities on school grounds out of school hours, please report them to the school office.”

Headteacher ‘really disappointed’ after vandalism causes janitor to ensure space is safe everyday

Headteacher Helen James added: “We are very lucky to have a beautiful outdoor space which we are happy to share with the community outwith school hours.

“We only ask that the children’s resources are cared for and the space is respected as it is crucial to the learning experiences we offer.

“Our janitor is having to go out daily to make the space safe before we can use it for classes and this is really disappointing.”

It is understood police have been informed of the incident.