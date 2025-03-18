News A9 reopens after two-vehicle crash temporarily closes road near Evanton The crash forced the road to close for over an hour. By Graham Fleming March 18 2025, 7:46 am March 18 2025, 7:46 am Share A9 reopens after two-vehicle crash temporarily closes road near Evanton Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6715980/a9-closed-in-both-directions-near-evanton-due-to-ongoing-incident/ Copy Link 0 comment A woman was taken to DR Gray's Hospital. Image: DC Thomson The A9 has reopened after it was closed following a crash north of Evanton. Police closed the busy route at 7.30am this morning following a collision between two vehicles near Skiach services. However, recovery was arranged shortly after, and the road has now reopened fully as of 8.35am. The road was closed for just over an hour. It is currently unknown if anyone has been harmed in the collision. Police Scotland have been contacted for comment. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.
