Woman, 71, rushed to hospital after flat fire in Elgin

A woman has been taken to hospital after an overnight fire in Elgin.

The 71-year-old is currently being treated at Dr Gray’s Hospital, after a blaze, which started at a flat in the town’s Alba Place at 11.30pm last night.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent four appliances to the scene at that time, where hose-reel jets were used to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters were called off at around 1.14am this morning.

A joint investigation between police and the fire service is under way into the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

The condition of the woman affected is currently unknown.

Currently, the scene has been taped off by police.

Charred windows and smoke marks on the flat are clearly visible from the outside.

This morning, officers remain outside the flat.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30pm on Monday, March 17, we received a report of a fire at Alba Place, Elgin.

“A 71-year-old woman was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing and a joint investigation will take place with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”