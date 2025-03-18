Aberdeen woman taking on climbing challenge to raise awareness of Ehlers Danlos – after waiting 15 years for diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen woman taking on climbing challenge to raise awareness of Ehlers Danlos – after waiting 15 years for diagnosis

Imogene Newland is part of a team walking the Cuillin Ridge Traverse to raise funds for the Ehlers Danlos Society.

Imogene Newland
Imogene Newland, pictured at the Cnoc in Rothiemay on her first walk after a difficult rehabilitation in August 2020, has hypermobile Ehlers Danlos Syndrome. Image: Carol Newland.
By Ellie Milne

After 15 years of constant pain and £20,000 spent looking for answers, Imogene Newland finally received her diagnosis for Ehlers Danlos Syndrome.

The 42-year-old, from Aberdeen, was initially diagnosed with chronic fatigue when she became ill back in 2007.

It was not long before she started developing more severe symptoms, including fainting and seizures, as well as difficulties walking and talking.

Despite this, one of the neurologists she saw told her she was being “hysterical”.

“For the next seven years, I was unable to work, live or travel independently,” she told The Press and Journal.

“I spent years thinking I was going mad. I went to see specialists but they could never find anything.

“So getting my diagnosis was absolutely a relief.”

Imogene Newland on Blà Bheinn in 1990
Imogene Newland climbing Blà Bheinn in 1990. Image: David Newland.

Diagnosis received after 15 years

In 2022, Imogene was finally diagnosed with Hypermobile Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (hEDS).

The genetic condition affects the connective tissues that support the skin, bones, blood vessels and other organs.

Imogene discovered her problem area was her neck – with her C1 partially dislocated and compressing her left jugular.

When Ehlers Danlos involves the head and neck it can lead to the neurological symptoms which Imogene was suffering from.

To avoid undergoing a £50,000 surgery, she decided to see if she could make her neck more stable through exercise.

“If you have Ehlers Danlos, the best thing you can do is stay active,” she said.

“It has changed my life. To go from where I was to being back climbing is astonishing”.

Imogene Newland climbing Brut at Pass of Ballater in July 2024
Imogene climbing Brut at Pass of Ballater in July 2024. Image: Sharon Wilson.

Future Strength Team taking on two-day challenge

As a youngster, the piano teacher was inspired to take up hillwalking and scrambling by her dad.

Being forced to give up her hobby when she fell ill was one of Imogene’s biggest challenges.

The Woodend resident has worked tirelessly to strengthen her joints so climbing and hiking could become a reality again.

And next month, she will take on an epic walk on the Isle of Skye with a goal of raising awareness for the condition and funds for the Ehlers Danlos Society.

She will be joined by a support team and fellow climbers Kamil Drewniak, Sam Percival, Ian Williamson, Lara Davies and Rebecca Fry to tackle the 22 summits of the Cuillin Ridge Traverse.

“We’re going to do it over two days,” Imogene said.

“The ridge is 22km long in total and a 13,000ft ascent.

“A lot of it is quite narrow and it’s quite challenging, because a compass doesn’t work, but I’m excited.”

The Future Strength Team’s expedition will also be filmed as part of a documentary by filmmaker Faust Talacka for the Dundee Mountain Film Festival.

Fragile Strength Team members, Kamil Drewniak, Rebecca Fry and Imogene Newland, at Transition Extreme in Aberdeen
Some of the Fragile Strength Team members, Kamil Drewniak, Rebecca Fry and Imogene Newland, at Transition Extreme in Aberdeen. Image: Sharon Wilson.

Raising awareness of Ehlers Danlos Syndrome

The average time it takes a person to receive a diagnosis for Ehlers Danlos – which is a group of 13 connective tissue disorders – is 10 to 12 years.

Some people will go decades without answers and support.

“As far as I know, it is not routinely studied in medical school,” Imogene said.

“Most GPs are not aware of it, and it can present in different ways, so is hard to spot.

“There will be people out there who have it and are not aware of it, so it’s worth getting checked for.

“Not being able to access the right support for years was detrimental.”

Imogene hopes sharing her story will raise awareness of Ehlers Danlos and help others receive a diagnosis more quickly.

The Fragile Strength Team is raising funds for the Ehlers Danlos Society.

Their JustGiving page can be found here.

