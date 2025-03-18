Clan opens ‘one-stop-shop’ for children’s clothing and toys in Banchory

A north-east charity has opened its first children’s boutique in Banchory.

Clan Cancer Support has described the new store as a “one-stop-shop” for youngster’s clothes and toys.

It aims to be the perfect spot for families to shop without breaking the bank – all the while supporting an important local charity.

Clan decided to open the boutique at 16A Bridge Street after spotting a gap in the market, amid the growing popularity of pre-loved fashion.

The charity shop will sell a range of items for babies and children up to age 12, including clothing, accessories, nursery items and toys.

Lisa Barnard, head of income generation and business development for Clan, said: “It’s been a long-held ambition of ours to establish a boutique store.

“We are excited to expand our retail offering with a unique, affordable and sustainable business for the local community in Banchory.

“As a charity we are very fortunate to receive high quality donations for children.

“And with families facing an ongoing cost of living crisis, we thought a shop specialising in items for children was a natural choice.”

Clan opens Banchory boutique

The new boutique is the fifth retail business being operated by the charity, alongside its Aberdeen, Peterhead, Ballater and Orkney stores.

Together, they generate about 20% of Clan’s required annual income of £2.6 million, which helps support people across the north-east and Northern Isles impacted by a cancer diagnosis.

The charity is appealing for further donations of children’s clothing and toys to be sold in Banchory.

They can be dropped off at the new store or at Clan House on Westburn Road in Aberdeen.

Lissa added: “All of the items on display are in excellent condition and some have never been used.

“With prices starting from less than £1, it’s a one-stop-shop for those looking to update a child’s wardrobe or buy a new toy without breaking the bank while giving something back to a local charity.”

There are also volunteering opportunities within the store to support its full-time staff member and other volunteers.

The Clan children’s boutique will open from 10am to 4pm, from Tuesday to Saturday.