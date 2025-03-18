Clan opens ‘one-stop-shop’ for children’s clothing and toys in Banchory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clan opens ‘one-stop-shop’ for children’s clothing and toys in Banchory

The charity's first boutique has opened its doors on Bridge Street, with items for as little as £1.

By Ellie Milne
Tessa Forbes, Barry Irvine and Lisa Barnard from Clan Cancer Support outside the new Banchory boutique. Image: Clan Cancer Support.

A north-east charity has opened its first children’s boutique in Banchory.

Clan Cancer Support has described the new store as a “one-stop-shop” for youngster’s clothes and toys.

It aims to be the perfect spot for families to shop without breaking the bank – all the while supporting an important local charity.

Clan’s new children’s boutique is now open in Banchory. Image: Clan Cancer Support.

Clan decided to open the boutique at 16A Bridge Street after spotting a gap in the market, amid the growing popularity of pre-loved fashion.

The charity shop will sell a range of items for babies and children up to age 12, including clothing, accessories, nursery items and toys.

Lisa Barnard, head of income generation and business development for Clan, said: “It’s been a long-held ambition of ours to establish a boutique store.

“We are excited to expand our retail offering with a unique, affordable and sustainable business for the local community in Banchory.

Lisa Barnard in the new store. Image: Clan Cancer Support.

“As a charity we are very fortunate to receive high quality donations for children.

“And with families facing an ongoing cost of living crisis, we thought a shop specialising in items for children was a natural choice.”

Clan opens Banchory boutique

The new boutique is the fifth retail business being operated by the charity, alongside its Aberdeen, Peterhead, Ballater and Orkney stores.

Together, they generate about 20% of Clan’s required annual income of £2.6 million, which helps support people across the north-east and Northern Isles impacted by a cancer diagnosis.

The new shop is located on Bridge Street in Banchory. Image: Clan Cancer Support.

The charity is appealing for further donations of children’s clothing and toys to be sold in Banchory.

They can be dropped off at the new store or at Clan House on Westburn Road in Aberdeen.

Lissa added: “All of the items on display are in excellent condition and some have never been used.

“With prices starting from less than £1, it’s a one-stop-shop for those looking to update a child’s wardrobe or buy a new toy without breaking the bank while giving something back to a local charity.”

A range of clothes, toys and books are available to purchase. Image: Clan Cancer Support.

There are also volunteering opportunities within the store to support its full-time staff member and other volunteers.

The Clan children’s boutique will open from 10am to 4pm, from Tuesday to Saturday.

