‘I wake up with a smile on my face now’: Aberdeen residents give verdict on new Denis Law mural

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

‘I wake up with a smile on my face now’: Aberdeen residents give verdict on new Denis Law mural

We spoke to those who live and work in Printfield about the tribute to the legendary Aberdeen-born footballer.

Elaine said she was "delighted" with the end result. Image: DC Thomson
Elaine said she was "delighted" with the end result. Image: DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming

Stunning murals paying tribute to legendary Aberdeen footballer Denis Law are now complete – and they’ve been greeted with delighted by Woodside locals.

One told the Press and Journal he wakes up “with a smile on his face” every morning thanks to the large-scale artworks that grace Clifton Court, near where Law was born and grew up.

On the two sides of the building that face Great Northern Road are striking images depicting Law playing for Manchester United and Scotland.

The works were commissioned to pay tribute to the Aberdonian, revered as one of Scotland and Aberdeen’s greatest ever footballers.

His passing was sadly announced back in January, when the city mourned for one its heroes and tearful fans gathered at his Marischal Square statue.

The murals on the Clifton Court housing block will form part of a Denis Law trail in the city.

One side of the new mural. Image: DC Thomson

The Press and Journal today visited Law’s birthplace of Printfield to ask residents what they really think of the murals.

‘It puts a smile on my face’

Philip McDonald, a 62-year-old retiree, was a “huge fan” of Law in his playing days and says of the murals: “They put a smile on my face every morning when I see them.

“I was delighted when I heard the news they were going to be doing it on that old building.

“The statue in Marischal Square is a little hidden away a little bit.

“A man like Denis should be shown-off with some pride. Put front and centre.”

What do you think of the new murals on Great Northern Road? Image: DC Thomson

He added: “I have good memories of watching Denis on the black and white televisions, back in the day.

“He was an awesome player, he really was. My three favourite players were Denis, George Best and Pelé. He is up there with the best.”

Clifton Court residents have their say

James, a resident of Clifton Court, told the P&J he has enjoyed watching people visit to take pictures of the impressive murals.

He said: “It really enhances the look of the building and it’s really good they have found such a prominent place in Printfield. It’s good for the area.

“You can see people from the window taking pictures constantly. There’s been such a buzz on social media about them.”

James is delighted with the end result. Image: DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Elaine McKenzie, also a Clifton Court resident, was impressed with the skill involved in creating a mural of that size.

She said: “They have done an absolutely fantastic job – and people coming all the time to have a look at the murals.

“I told the artist guy that he was doing a good job. I think he really appreciated that.”

Despite not being much a football person, Elaine is full of admiration for Law.

Elaine pictured alongside one of the new murals. Image: DC Thomson

“It’s just a pity we couldn’t have got it done before he died,” she said.

“I think he would have liked to have seen it.”

Pub punters admire Denis Law mural

Across the road, 26-year-old Tommy Davie manages the Fountain Bar and says his punters have been raving about the mural.

He said: “One of my regulars won’t stop talking about it. He’s a huge Denis Law fan.

“There’s guys coming around and taking photos of it all the time – here’s hoping some of them come and visit the pub!

“I feel like it really livens the place up.

“My favourite is the one of him playing for Scotland. It stands out.”

Pub manager Tommy says punters have been talking about the new development. Image: DC Thomson

Nearby, Tesco Express duty manager Georgia Smith, also 26, echoed Tommy’s sentiments.

“It does cheer the place up and I think people around here are quite excited about it,” she said.

Artist ‘so proud’ to have completed Denis Law mural

Artists Charlie Kelman and Jerome Davenport took the opportunity to thank everyone.

Charlie said: “From prepping the wall, documenting the entire process and the access platforms, everyone who has shared photos, stopped and spoken to us, tooted when driving past the last few weeks, it’s made it all worth while.

“It has been a massive honour.”

Conversation