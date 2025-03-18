Two in court after £384k cannabis farm discovered in Aberdeen industrial unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two in court after £384k cannabis farm discovered in Aberdeen industrial unit

Police first attended Craigshaw Road on Thursday evening.

By Ellie Milne
Police in attendance at the industrial unit on Craigshaw Road on Friday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Two men have been charged after cannabis worth almost £400,000 was discovered in Aberdeen.

Police acted on intelligence to search an industrial unit on Craigshaw Road at about 5pm on Thursday.

Officers found a cannabis cultivation and seized drugs with an estimated street value of £384,000.

Orton Zeneli, 20, and Armando Nihtyanova, 34, were arrested and later charged in connection.

They appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Men in court after cannabis seized from Craigshaw Road unit

Both men – of no fixed abode – faced two charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act and one charge under the the Electricity Act.

No pleas were tendered and they were remanded in custody.

They will reappear in court again within the next seven days.

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray said: “This is a significant recovery which demonstrates our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and Scotland’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“We will always act on information regarding the supply of illegal drugs, and I would encourage anyone with concerns about drug activity in their area to contact us.

“Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

