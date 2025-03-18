Two in court after £384k cannabis farm discovered in Aberdeen industrial unit

Two men have been charged after cannabis worth almost £400,000 was discovered in Aberdeen.

Police acted on intelligence to search an industrial unit on Craigshaw Road at about 5pm on Thursday.

Officers found a cannabis cultivation and seized drugs with an estimated street value of £384,000.

Orton Zeneli, 20, and Armando Nihtyanova, 34, were arrested and later charged in connection.

They appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Both men – of no fixed abode – faced two charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act and one charge under the the Electricity Act.

No pleas were tendered and they were remanded in custody.

They will reappear in court again within the next seven days.

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray said: “This is a significant recovery which demonstrates our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and Scotland’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“We will always act on information regarding the supply of illegal drugs, and I would encourage anyone with concerns about drug activity in their area to contact us.

“Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”