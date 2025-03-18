Forres sci-fi superfan builds seven-foot Roz the Robot from scratch

A Moray dad has built a seven-foot robot based on an animated sci-fi movie character.

Mark Donald is well-known in Forres for his extravagant Star Wars museum.

Now, he has created a seven-foot robot based on a character from the 2024 movie The Wild Robot.

It took the 49-year-old six weeks to make the statue from material he gathered from scrapyards.

Despite never watching the film, Mark saw the robot on the show This Morning and instantly thought it would make a great side project.

Roz the Robot, from the movie, was on display in the segment with Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill.

“It’s weird because I’ve not watched the film,” Mr Donald said.

“Images and clips of the robot came up on my phone and then when I saw it on This Morning, I knew it was meant to be because of the Star Wars connection.

“I’m normally known for making Star Wars things.

“I started making a Star Wars spaceship in my garden though, due to the bad weather, I was looking for a side project anyways.”

Then, at the end of January, he started on the six week project in his back garden.

He added: “I thought the robot was quite cute, big and inexpensive.

“I made it from a lot of scrap that I’ve collected as well as scrap from the scrap yard.”

When he saw the finished project, Mark said it was a “great feeling.”

“Obviously I do see it day to day coming together”, he said.

He added that his family and visitors “all absolutely love” the robot.

Mark’s main project – the Star Wars spaceship – is set to be completed in the middle of April.

It will then be added to his Star Wars museum which will be raising money for Alzheimer’s Scotland.

Hundreds visit Forres Star Wars museum

Mark’s museum has welcomed hundreds of visitors while it’s been open.

The Forres-born Star Wars enthusiast showcases dozens of props from his collection, bringing them from inside his home to display in the garden.

Previously, the Press and Journal reported that due to the “hard work” involved in maintenance, repairs, and setup, which can take up to three days, Mark has decided to limit this year’s open days to just two: May 4 and August 9.

“The garden is growing so much that eventually, the house will be part of the museum,” he explained.

