Elgin’s Big Orange chef makes food truck cash only as costs soar

Mike McGarrie, owner of the food truck, says 'cash is king.'

Mike started The Big Orange in 2017 and has now made the decision to go cash only. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

An Elgin chef has announced his street food truck is going “cash only” in light of growing pressure on the industry.

Mike McGarrie, 54, has spent most of his life making food.

The experienced chef has been in the industry for 39 years – since he was 15 – and has worked in an impressive line-up of establishments.

In 2017, he decided to open up street food truck The Big Orange.

Since then, the business has become a staple of the Moray food truck scene due to its ‘unique’ and wide selection of offerings.

Faced with ongoing struggles in the industry, such as the rising cost of meat – and beef in particular – Mike has had to take steps.

One of those is to announce that his business is bucking the trend of a “cashless society” and is now “cash only”.

Over the years, Mr McGarrie has worked at top venues including the Mansion House Hotel in Elgin, Inverness’ Kingsmill Hotel, Thainstone House Hotel and The Millenium Copthorne Hotel.

He has also worked in Paris and Italy during his career, spent a decade working offshore, and starred in Masterchef: The Professionals in 2011.

Mike went on to start his own business at Elgin Golf Club before launching The Big Orange in 2017 –  his first stint at producing street food.

“I had always wanted to do street food, but I wanted to do something crazy,” he said.

“There were three or four burger vans in the area when I started out but I was the first to do a proper street food truck.”

He added that it was great to see how his food truck influenced others to start their own street food businesses.

Food truck boss says ‘cash is king’

In a post to social media, Mike announced the truck would be going cash only. 

Speaking to the Press and Journal, he said this was due to a range of reasons, including rising costs.

“Meat prices are going through the roof and they’re increasing every day,” he explained.

“Council tax is also going up. It’s all absolute madness.

“Most people pay by card these days but cash is still king in my eyes.

“People are being pushed to pay with card, which is really making money off those of us who have the card machines.”

The Big Orange is cash only. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Mike had a mixed reaction from locals to his announcement, though he said the majority of comments have been positive.

“There’s a lot of positivity about ‘cash is king’,” he said.

“I started saying it two years ago and the community is usually very supportive of it.”

Fellow Elgin business The Humble Burger recently mentioned they would be making “big changes” to their menu due to the “soaring cost of beef”.

It has already resulted in the restaurant cutting their Philly cheesesteak fries from the menu.

‘Every day is a battle for businesses’

Despite the rising costs, Mike is continuing to operate the food truck.

“I’m a chef by trade so I love thinking up new menu ideas,” Mike added.

“I love doing things that no one in the industry is doing. I’ve been in the industry since I was 15 and cooking is my passion.

The Big Orange food truck. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“I’m Elgin born and bred. I’ve seen it grow over 50 years.

“I’d like to say it’s changed for the better, but it hasn’t.

“Every day is a battle for businesses.”

Despite nearly selling his business in January, Mike is carrying on, but now works predominately on weekends.

He operates The Big Orange food truck part-time for events as he works as a caterer at Elgin Academy during weekdays. 

