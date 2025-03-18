Police investigating cannabis farm discovered in Portlethen

A cannabis farm has been discovered in an Aberdeenshire town.

Police were made aware of the cultivation at an industrial unit in Portlethen on Thursday morning.

An investigation into the discovery is ongoing.

Officers remained at the scene throughout Friday to carry out inquiries, which included talking to staff at the other units on Barclayhill Place.

They were also seen removing plants and equipment from the building and into skips outside.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.30am on Thursday, March 13, a cannabis cultivation was found at a premises on Barclayhill Place, Portlethen.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Cannabis discovered in Portlethen and Tullos on same day

On the same day, police discovered another cannabis farm on Craigshaw Road in Aberdeen.

The two incidents are not thought to be linked.

Two men, aged 20 and 34, were charged after drugs worth an estimated £384,000 were seized from the Aberdeen site.

Orton Zeneli and Armando Nihtyanova appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Both men faced two charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act and one charge under the the Electricity Act.

They will reappear in court within the next seven days.