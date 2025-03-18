Investigation launched after ‘wilful’ fire at Dingwall property

Police have launched an investigation into a “wilful” fire at a property in Dingwall.

Firefighters were called to MacRae Crescent just before 4pm on Monday March 17.

The fire was discovered at the rear door of the property.

Three crews were sent to the scene and remained there for about 45 minutes.

Police said no-one had been injured.

Investigation open after ‘wilful’ fire in Dingwall

Detectives are now appealing for information following the wilful fire-raising at the residential property.

Officers are continuing to carry out house to house and CCTV inquiries in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number CR/0105363/25 or through the contact us page on the Police Scotland website.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.