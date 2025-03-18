Three Aberdeenshire and Highland actors who starred in River City as historic show scrapped

The BBC has announced that the final episode of the Scottish soap River City will be broadcast in 2026.

Set in the fictional Glasgow area of Shieldinch, its first episode aired in September 2002.

Since then, many big names in Scottish television – such as Outlander star Sam Heughan – have appeared on the show.

However, the BBC announced today that River City will be cancelled.

The decision follows what the broadcaster says is a “significant change in audience behaviour away from long-running series and towards shorter runs”.

Following the announcement, The P&J has taken a look at some of the best-known actors from the north and north-east who have been part of River City’s cast over the years.

Joyce Falconer

Aberdeen star Joyce Falconer is one the show’s original cast members.

The former Torry Academy pupil played iconic character Roisin McIntyre from 2002 until her departure in 2008.

She reprised the role in 2021, telling The P&J: “No matter what else I’ve done in my career, Roisin never really left me so it’s a joy to step back on to Montego Street and get to know her all over again.”

Joyce was beloved for bringing her broad Doric dialect to the screen – and to the Lazy Rays tanning shop on Montego Street.

The popular actress has enjoyed a varied and hugely successful career on stage, screen and on radio.

Sally Howitt

Oban-born actress Sally Howitt rose to fame with her portrayal of Scarlett O’Hara in River City.

She initially played the role between 2003 to 2009.

She too returned for a second stint – in 2012 – and has since become one of the show’s longest serving cast members.

Howitt is also known for starring in The Decoy Bride, Outlander and Dinosaur.

Jimmy Chisholm

Inverness actor Jimmy Chisholm has been part of River City since 2018.

The Highlander is known for portraying Sonny Caplan.

He also appeared in Braveheart, featured in Taggart, and played Jimmy Blair in Take the High Road.

River City cancelled due to ‘viewing patterns change’

The BBC said the cancellation of River City was due to a change in viewing patterns.

BBC Scotland director Hayley Valentine said: “The team have done a brilliant job and I know they have some big plans for the finale next year.

“But as viewing patterns change and competition intensifies, this is the right time to invest in the next generation of high-impact drama series from across Scotland showcasing storytelling across the UK.”