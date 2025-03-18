Three Aberdeenshire and Highland actors who starred in River City as historic show scrapped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Three Aberdeenshire and Highland actors who starred in River City as historic show scrapped

River City is being cancelled more than 22 years after its first episode aired.

Joyce Falconer made a big return to River City in 2021. Image: Supplied by Joe Falconer
Joyce Falconer made a big return to River City in 2021. Image: Supplied by Joe Falconer
By Alberto Lejarraga

The BBC has announced that the final episode of the Scottish soap River City will be broadcast in 2026.

Set in the fictional Glasgow area of Shieldinch, its first episode aired in September 2002.

Since then, many big names in Scottish television – such as Outlander star Sam Heughan – have appeared on the show.

However, the BBC announced today that River City will be cancelled.

The decision follows what the broadcaster says is a “significant change in audience behaviour away from long-running series and towards shorter runs”.

Following the announcement, The P&J has taken a look at some of the best-known actors from the north and north-east who have been part of River City’s cast over the years.

Joyce Falconer

Aberdeen star Joyce Falconer is one the show’s original cast members.

The former Torry Academy pupil played iconic character Roisin McIntyre from 2002 until her departure in 2008.

Joyce Falconer when she returned to River City. Image: BBC

She reprised the role in 2021, telling The P&J: “No matter what else I’ve done in my career, Roisin never really left me so it’s a joy to step back on to Montego Street and get to know her all over again.”

Joyce was beloved for bringing her broad Doric dialect to the screen – and to the Lazy Rays tanning shop on Montego Street.

The popular actress has enjoyed a varied and hugely successful career on stage, screen and on radio.

Sally Howitt

Oban-born actress Sally Howitt rose to fame with her portrayal of Scarlett O’Hara in River City.

She initially played the role between 2003 to 2009.

river city
Joyce Falconer and Sally Howitt playing Roisin and Scarlett. Image: BBC

She too returned for a second stint – in 2012 – and has since become one of the show’s longest serving cast members.

Howitt is also known for starring in The Decoy Bride, Outlander and Dinosaur.

Jimmy Chisholm

Inverness actor Jimmy Chisholm has been part of River City since 2018.

The Highlander is known for portraying Sonny Caplan.

Jimmy Chisholm joined the show in 2018. Image: Stuart Spence

He also appeared in Braveheart, featured in Taggart, and played Jimmy Blair in Take the High Road.

River City cancelled due to ‘viewing patterns change’

The BBC said the cancellation of River City was due to a change in viewing patterns.

BBC Scotland director Hayley Valentine said: “The team have done a brilliant job and I know they have some big plans for the finale next year.

“But as viewing patterns change and competition intensifies, this is the right time to invest in the next generation of high-impact drama series from across Scotland showcasing storytelling across the UK.”

Conversation