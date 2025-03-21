Take a look inside this stunning £575,000 Laurencekirk home complete with its own bar

Soak up the peace and serenity of the countryside while remaining close to town and city life in this lovely Laurencekirk home.

Enjoying a postcard perfect location, just over 30 miles from Aberdeen, Brigton House has been a special home for Alistair and Lesley Low.

From weddings and murder mysteries to Easter egg hunts and Christmas dinners with all the family, the couple say they have made memories to last a lifetime.

“Brigton is renowned for family gatherings especially at Christmas where the dining room and bar/games room really come into their own,” says Lesley.

“The largest gathering here was for Alistair’s daughter’s wedding back in 2005 when we had visitors from Germany, Bali, Canada and London.”

After 35 wonderful years, Alistair, a retired project manager in the oil industry, and his wife Lesley, who worked as a secondary school and university teacher, have reluctantly put their dream family home on the market as they prepare to downsize.

Laurencekirk home is full of character…

Brimming with period charm and character, the original building dates back to the mid 19-century.

“It was substantially extended by the Robertson farming family from the post war period onwards,” says Lesley.

“We were lucky that Mrs Robertson was still living close by and she was able to give us lots of helpful information about the house.”

Since relocating from North Yorkshire to Brigton House back in 1989, the couple have poured everything into renovating their home.

“We have spent the last 35 years working our way through every room in the house, but we have always tried to find a balance between conserving and restoring and adding in something new,” says Lesley.

Country home has aged like a fine wine…

First impressions are excellent as the property is set within four acres of attractive garden grounds and paddocks.

After admiring the beautiful views, it’s time to step inside where an attractive entrance hallway opens up the home.

At the beating heart of the home is the country style open plan kitchen/breakfast room complete with characterful roof beams.

“The open plan kitchen and breakfast room is the main hub at these times and cooking all together is a favourite family thing to do,” says Lesley.

And when it comes to entertaining, Brigton House has plenty of options, from the superb living room and fabulous dining room to the contemporary garden room and games room.

No last call at the Brigton bar…

Over the years, Lesley says the games room has been at the heart of many social gatherings.

“We converted one room at the rear of the property to a bar and games room with pool table and dart board,” she says.

“This room has been the social hub of the house whenever we have family and friends to stay.”

Completing the ground floor is study, a handy utility room, pantry and cloakroom with wc.

Upstairs, there is a family bathroom plus five sumptuous bedrooms including the stunning master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and an ensuite bathroom.

‘A home for all seasons’

Outside, the expansive garden is a horticultural haven with paddocks for keen horse riders.

“For people who have horses, the adjacent four-acre field would be ideal for grazing,” says Lesley.

“There’s also a large outhouse would make for good stabling,” says Lesley.

Over the years, the couple have worked hard to create a beautiful garden.

“We have added apple and pear trees, raspberry and gooseberry bushes to the garden,” says Lesley.

“We’ve also planted strawberries and vegetables in the garden plot over the years.

“As well as this, there’s a patio in the corner of two of the outhouses which we call plum patio in honour of the plum tree there.”

In addition, the garden also has an array of outbuildings including a large external store and a double car garage.

‘Memories of Brigton will always stay with us’

Reflecting on their time at the property, the couple say they will miss the wonderful location.

“We will miss the setting, the open views of the countryside, the flora and fauna and watching the seasons change,” says Lesley

“We’ve enjoyed outdoor spaces and watching the sunsets.

“Every Spring we love to see the cherry blossom on the trees and all the snowdrops and daffodils.”

Although sad to leave their home and their lovely neighbours, the couple are happy in the knowledge that it will bring so much joy to the next owners.

“Brigton is a special place,” says Lesley.

“Several former residents have returned here on a nostalgia visit to see the place where they were born, lived or worked.”

Brigton House, Laurencekirk, Kincardineshire, is on the market for offers over £575,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Galbraith on 01224 860710 or check out the website galbraithgroup.com

