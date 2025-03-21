Take a look inside this stunning £575,000 Laurencekirk home complete with its own bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Take a look inside this stunning £575,000 Laurencekirk home complete with its own bar

Brimming with charm and character, this attractive home has five-bedrooms, five reception rooms, three bathrooms, four-acres and its very own bar.

Brigton House has been a happy home for Alistair and Lesley Low.
Brigton House has been a happy home for Alistair and Lesley Low. Image: Galbraith
By Cain Lindsay

Soak up the peace and serenity of the countryside while remaining close to town and city life in this lovely Laurencekirk home.

Enjoying a postcard perfect location, just over 30 miles from Aberdeen, Brigton House has been a special home for Alistair and Lesley Low.

From weddings and murder mysteries to Easter egg hunts and Christmas dinners with all the family, the couple say they have made memories to last a lifetime.

“Brigton is renowned for family gatherings especially at Christmas where the dining room and bar/games room really come into their own,” says Lesley.

“The largest gathering here was for Alistair’s daughter’s wedding back in 2005 when we had visitors from Germany, Bali, Canada and London.”

After 35 wonderful years, Alistair, a retired project manager in the oil industry, and his wife Lesley, who worked as a secondary school and university teacher, have reluctantly put their dream family home on the market as they prepare to downsize.

Lesley and Alistair Low have enjoyed 35 wonderful years at Brigton House. Image: Lesley Low

Laurencekirk home is full of character…

Brimming with period charm and character, the original building dates back to the mid 19-century.

“It was substantially extended by the Robertson farming family from the post war period onwards,” says Lesley.

“We were lucky that Mrs Robertson was still living close by and she was able to give us lots of helpful information about the house.”

Since relocating from North Yorkshire to Brigton House back in 1989, the couple have poured everything into renovating their home.

“We have spent the last 35 years working our way through every room in the house, but we have always tried to find a balance between conserving and restoring and adding in something new,” says Lesley.

This traditional dining area is the perfect place to enjoy family dinners. Image: Galbraith
Every corner of Brigton House is a breath of fresh country air. Image: Galbraith

Country home has aged like a fine wine…

First impressions are excellent as the property is set within four acres of attractive garden grounds and paddocks.

After admiring the beautiful views, it’s time to step inside where an attractive entrance hallway opens up the home.

At the beating heart of the home is the country style open plan kitchen/breakfast room complete with characterful roof beams.

“The open plan kitchen and breakfast room is the main hub at these times and cooking all together is a favourite family thing to do,” says Lesley.

And when it comes to entertaining, Brigton House has plenty of options, from the superb living room and fabulous dining room to the contemporary garden room and games room.

The dining kitchen is at the beating heart of the home. Image: Galbraith
Whip up a storm in the attractive kitchen. Image: Galbraith

No last call at the Brigton bar…

Over the years, Lesley says the games room has been at the heart of many social gatherings.

“We converted one room at the rear of the property to a bar and games room with pool table and dart board,” she says.

“This room has been the social hub of the house whenever we have family and friends to stay.”

Completing the ground floor is study, a handy utility room, pantry and cloakroom with wc.

Upstairs, there is a family bathroom plus five sumptuous bedrooms including the stunning master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and an ensuite bathroom.

This Laurencekirk home comes with its own bar including: pool table, dartboard and fruit machine.
Wind down with a game of pool, darts or a fruit machine flutter in your very own local. Image: Galbraith
This cosy study makes for a fantastic home office. Images: Galbraith.

‘A home for all seasons’

Outside, the expansive garden is a horticultural haven with paddocks for keen horse riders.

“For people who have horses, the adjacent four-acre field would be ideal for grazing,” says Lesley.

“There’s also a large outhouse would make for good stabling,” says Lesley.

Over the years, the couple have worked hard to create a beautiful garden.

“We have added apple and pear trees, raspberry and gooseberry bushes to the garden,” says Lesley.

“We’ve also planted strawberries and vegetables in the garden plot over the years.

“As well as this, there’s a patio in the corner of two of the outhouses which we call plum patio in honour of the plum tree there.”

In addition, the garden also has an array of outbuildings including a large external store and a double car garage.

The garden is a serene sanctuary. Image: Galbraith
Image of Laurencekirk home with beautiful views to the garden and attractive interiors.
Soak up beautiful views of the landscape in this gorgeous garden room. Image: Galbraith

‘Memories of Brigton will always stay with us’

Reflecting on their time at the property, the couple say they will miss the wonderful location.

“We will miss the setting, the open views of the countryside, the flora and fauna and watching the seasons change,” says Lesley

“We’ve enjoyed outdoor spaces and watching the sunsets.

“Every Spring we love to see the cherry blossom on the trees and all the snowdrops and daffodils.”

Although sad to leave their home and their lovely neighbours, the couple are happy in the knowledge that it will bring so much joy to the next owners.

“Brigton is a special place,” says Lesley.

“Several former residents have returned here on a nostalgia visit to see the place where they were born, lived or worked.”

Brigton House, Laurencekirk, Kincardineshire, is on the market for offers over £575,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Galbraith on 01224 860710 or check out the website galbraithgroup.com

