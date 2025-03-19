Driver in hospital after being cut from A96 crash vehicle

A driver had to be cut from their vehicle and taken to hospital after a crash on the A96.

The patient is currently receiving treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) after the emergency services were called to one-vehicle crash between Huntly and Keith.

Two fire engines and two ambulances were sent to the busy Aberdeen to Inverness route at Cairnie at 2.40am this morning.

Firefighters, upon arriving at the scene, had to cut the driver from the vehicle at the site of the A96 crash.

Ambulance staff then transported the patient to ARI. The current condition of the driver is unknown.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 2.43am to attend a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the A96 at Cairnie.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.