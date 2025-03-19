Tennis ball tribute keeps memory of Nairn’s ‘chip shop dog’ Otis alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Tennis ball tribute keeps memory of Nairn’s ‘chip shop dog’ Otis alive

The Labrador was known for sitting outside the town's Friar Tuck's takeaway.

By Ena Saracevic
Otis sadly passed away in 2023 though his tennis ball library continues in memory of him. Image: Supplied.
Otis sadly passed away in 2023 though his tennis ball library continues in memory of him. Image: Supplied.

A Nairn woman hopes she can help dog owners make happy memories with her tennis ball library in memory of her late Labrador.

Avril and Andy Webster, both from Nairn, adopted Otis in 2012 when he was only a puppy.

Known to locals by his distinctive lime green collar, the black Labrador sat outside the couple’s chip shop Friar Tuck’s while they were working.

He always sat in his corner, which was called “Otis’s Corner”, and Avril said he was known as their “street monitor”.

Otis’s Tennis Ball Library was formed in 2023 due to the Labrador’s love for tennis balls.

It gave locals and visitors the chance to borrow a tennis ball to create ‘happy memories’ with their dogs.

However, the same year, Otis sadly passed away though the gesture still continued in memory of the dog.

Avril and her Labrador Otis. Image: Supplied.

When Otis was five years old, he started to sit on the corner of the chip shop.

Andy taught him to never cross the road, and the dog would just sit there and “watch the world go by”.

Nairn’s famous ‘chip shop dog’ loved tennis balls

He loved to play with tennis balls, and also enjoyed the passers-by who would give him a treat.

In particular, the local bin men would always get out of the truck and give him a cuddle as well as a biscuit. If, on the odd occasion Otis wasn’t on the street, they would leave the treat on the shop’s front door mat.

Avril said she thinks Otis may have been the “most photographed dog in the Highlands”.

She added: “He was that famous that he was even on the old Google Maps.

“He was a wee legend.

“Tourists used to stop and take his photo.”

Otis appeared in his famous spot on Google Street View in 2022. Image: Google.

After Avril saw a beach borrow box for children in Nairn, the idea came up to make a borrow box for dogs.

In April 2023, Otis’s Tennis Ball Library was created.

“The idea was that he would be in charge of the library and he’d monitor it,” Avril added.

“Folk love it. We’ve had visitors coming and saying it’s such a lovely idea.

“It gives people the chance to create happy memories with their dogs with the tennis balls.”

Otis with his library. Image: Supplied.

However, Otis suddenly became ill on the night of September 10, 2023.

After an emergency scan the following day, it was found the 10-year-old dog had numerous tumours pressing on his lungs.

The couple were told the devastating news that there was little that could be done, and they sadly said goodbye to Otis as he was put to sleep on September 11, 2023.

Tributes pour in for popular Labrador Otis

Avril and Andy closed their shop for five days to allow them to come to terms with Otis’s passing.

When people learned of Otis’s passing, the couple went out to find his corner filled with flowers, cards, drawings by children and other tributes.

Otis’s corner with various tributes. Image: Supplied.

The following year, after some “humming and hawing”, Avril said the library went back out as a memorial to Otis.

The Otis’s Corner plaque remains outside the chip shop along with a new memorial frame.

Locals and visitors are welcome to take a tennis ball from the library to make “happy memories” with their dogs.

Conversation