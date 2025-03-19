Pedestrian involved in crash with car on Bridge of Dee

A pedestrian and a car have been involved in an accident on the Bridge of Dee in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to the busy bridge, on the A92 road, shortly after 11am.

The incident involved a male pedestrian and a car and police and ambulance crews were both in attendance.

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Officers closed the bridge in both directions for about an hour, with police cars stationed at both ends.

It was reopened to traffic by 12.15pm.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.15am on Wednesday, March 19, police received a report of a crash at the Bridge of Dee in Aberdeen involving a car and a male pedestrian.

“The man was treated by ambulance at the scene.”

A spokesperson from the ambulance service said: “We received a call at 11.14am to attend an incident at the Bridge of Dee, Aberdeen.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”