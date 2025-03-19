Could you be first person down the reopened crocodile flume? Moray Leisure Centre launch new competition

One lucky person will have the chance to be the first down Moray Leisure Centre’s newly reopened crocodile flume this weekend.

It has been closed for years, but fans greeted the announcement it was to return with excitement.

And now the leisure centre has announced the flume’s reopening will be on Saturday, March 22.

When the clock hits 12.30pm, one lucky person will have the chance to be the first down the slide.

Repairs to the slide began back in February.

To be in with a chance of winning, the leisure centre is asking people to like, share and comment on their Facebook post, including the name of the person they’d like to nominate to go down first.

Lucky person will be ‘chosen at random’ by leisure centre

Parents have been told they are not limited to a single name, and can nominate the name of each child they have.

In addition, no Fit Life membership is required to enter the leisure centre’s competition.

On Friday at 12pm, the leisure centre will be selecting one winner at random to be the first person down the flume.

Visitors are being asked to read the rules for the flume and to check its timetable on the website for more openings.

The work is the latest investment in repairs at Moray Leisure Centre in recent months.

New boilers funded by Moray Council, which owns the building but leases operations to charity Moray Leisure, were fitted in October last year.

Moray Leisure Centre wants to expand to help keep up with demand for its under-pressure gym, swimming pool and ice rink.

An £18 million vision has been developed to overhaul the leisure centre, with £2 million and a further £4 million loan pledged by the council.

Read more from Moray Leisure Centre