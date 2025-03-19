Could you be first person down the reopened crocodile flume? Moray Leisure Centre launch new competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Could you be first person down the reopened crocodile flume? Moray Leisure Centre launch new competition

The flume will be reopening on Saturday.

Moray Leisure Centre flume
The flume at Moray Leisure Centre is reopening on Saturday. Image: Moray Leisure Centre.
By Ena Saracevic

One lucky person will have the chance to be the first down Moray Leisure Centre’s newly reopened crocodile flume this weekend.

It has been closed for years, but fans greeted the announcement it was to return with excitement.

And now the leisure centre has announced the flume’s reopening will be on Saturday, March 22.

When the clock hits 12.30pm, one lucky person will have the chance to be the first down the slide.

Repairs to the slide began back in February.

Moray Leisure Centre swimming pool.
The flume will reopen on Saturday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

To be in with a chance of winning, the leisure centre is asking people to like, share and comment on their Facebook post, including the name of the person they’d like to nominate to go down first.

Lucky person will be ‘chosen at random’ by leisure centre

Parents have been told they are not limited to a single name, and can nominate the name of each child they have.

In addition, no Fit Life membership is required to enter the leisure centre’s competition.

On Friday at 12pm, the leisure centre will be selecting one winner at random to be the first person down the flume.

Visitors are being asked to read the rules for the flume and to check its timetable on the website for more openings.

Moray Leisure Centre swimming pool.
The flume has been repaired. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The work is the latest investment in repairs at Moray Leisure Centre in recent months.

New boilers funded by Moray Council, which owns the building but leases operations to charity Moray Leisure, were fitted in October last year.

Moray Leisure Centre wants to expand to help keep up with demand for its under-pressure gym, swimming pool and ice rink.

An £18 million vision has been developed to overhaul the leisure centre, with £2 million and a further £4 million loan pledged by the council.

Read more from Moray Leisure Centre

Conversation