Exclusive: Plans for new ‘world-class’ golf course near Fraserburgh

Plans for a new ‘world-class’ golf course near Fraserburgh have been revealed.

Ground Golf say they have been “working hard” on their project for a new golf course adjacent to Fraserburgh Golf Club for almost two years.

Throughout conversations and negotiations around option agreements and planning viability, they say all these interactions have been positive so far.

They plan to submit a planning application for the project later this year and remain hopeful that everything will go to plan.

In plans seen by the Press and Journal, the developers told Fraserburgh Golf Club about their plans for a neighbouring golf course.

What will the Ground Golf project involve?

There are two parts to Ground Golf’s project – one focusing on a new golf course while the other involves Fraserburgh Golf Club.

They hope to develop a landmark new golf club on the land adjacent to Fraserburgh Golf Club.

This plan involves a new 18 hole golf course, a clubhouse with restaurant and bar and overnight accommodation.

Ground Golf added: “We have secured an option agreement across 200 acres of land and work begins on the design for this project very soon.”

The western boundary of the land runs along the edge of the Waters of Philorth.

They added that although they have a large area under option, they “do not know” which parts they will be able to use or will want to use.

The decision, they say, will be informed by their expert design team and the input of Aberdeenshire Council, NatureScot and other national and local consultees.

This new course will not have a local membership and the developers hope to have a number of “distance members” as well as being open for visitor play.

Developers say it is ‘extremely important’ they do not compete with Fraserburgh Golf Club members

In a brochure made available to Fraserburgh Golf Club, they explain that it is “extremely important” that Ground Golf do not compete with the club for local members.

In fact, as a second element to their project, Ground Golf say they are “delighted” to have an agreement with Fraserburgh Golf Club to explore options for investment into their club.

Additionally within the letter to the club, Ground Golf said: “We will be working closely with you, the members, and in partnership with your club committee to allow these opportunities to be explored.”

They added that some areas have already been discussed, which includes ways in which the management and marketing efforts of the club can be improved.

In addition, they say they hope to investigate how the additional dunes the club owns can be used for golf.

Who are the developers behind the new Fraserburgh plans?

The company is listed as Ground Golf Fraserburgh Limited.

Sam Cooper, Mikael Johansson and Philip Winter are all named as directors.

Mr Johansson, who is based between Spain and London, is the big name behind the Ground Golf Project.

Although he has not yet confirmed the plans, the Swedish-born developer said he aims to document his journey in building a golf course on social media.

On his SubStack in December, he said: “Through the Charity and Real Estate projects, I’ve proven to myself that with the right mix people, complementary skills, good timing and a strong idea it is possible to create something special.

“I’m now at a point in my life where the timing is perfect.

“By combining my experience as a developer with my love of golf, I can begin to create the perfect mix to explore whether a new golf course can be created and to deliver the Ground Golf Project.

“The time is now. Let’s make this happen!”

Ground Golf ‘passionately believe’ that golf course can grow Fraserburgh’s tourism economy

Ground Golf say they have a “great deal of sympathy” for anyone who may instinctively worry about the project not contributing anything to the local area.

They emphasised within their document that there will be jobs and investment in the construction, marketing, maintaining, managing and running of their “world class golf development”.

Ground Golf add: “We believe that golf can be the reason for thousands of people to visit Fraserburgh in the years ahead, but know that success will only be meaningful if we collectively give them reason to stay and to return.

“To this end, out team will engage with the local community, take on local knowledge and ideas to maximise the mutual benefits to the golf courses, the local community, and the local economy.”

What stage are the current plans at?

Although a planning application has not yet been submitted, Ground Golf say they are positive about the discussions so far.

They said: “We are now at a point where early engagement with Aberdeenshire Council has been positive, early conversations with Fraserburgh Golf Club have been encouraging, and negotiations with the land-owner have been concluded.

“The three of us are enormously excited at the prospect of driving forward the project over the years ahead.

“But we also feel the weight of responsibility to so right by the extraordinary landscape we are the new custodians of, and the community we hope it will play a valued part of.

“It is why we are happy to take our time, and make sure what we submit as part of our planning applications are as well considered as possible.

They say that despite there being many layers of design and consultation to complete, they hope to submit a planning application for the scheme towards the end of the year.

The Fraserburgh community, they say, will play an important part in the process.

Fraserburgh Golf Club have been approached for comment.