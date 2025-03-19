News Man arrested and one in hospital after ‘disturbance’ in Inverness Paramedics were called to the Dell Road area on Wednesday morning. By Alberto Lejarraga March 19 2025, 8:49 pm March 19 2025, 8:49 pm Share Man arrested and one in hospital after ‘disturbance’ in Inverness Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6717604/man-arrested-disturbance-dell-road-inverness/ Copy Link 0 comment Officers and paramedics were called to the Dell Road area in Inverness. Image: Google Maps A 39-year-old man has been arrested following a “disturbance” in Inverness. Officers received a report of a disturbance in the Dell Road area of Hilton around 7:55am today, Wednesday, March 19. Emergency services were also called to the scene. A 34-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment. Police have confirmed that the investigation into the incident remains open. Man arrested after disturbance in Inverness A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.55am on Wednesday, 19 March, 2025, we received a report of a disturbance in the Dell Road area of Inverness. “Emergency services attended and a 34-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment. “A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”
