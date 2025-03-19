Man arrested and one in hospital after ‘disturbance’ in Inverness

A 39-year-old man has been arrested following a “disturbance” in Inverness.

Officers received a report of a disturbance in the Dell Road area of Hilton around 7:55am today, Wednesday, March 19.

Emergency services were also called to the scene.

A 34-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have confirmed that the investigation into the incident remains open.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.55am on Wednesday, 19 March, 2025, we received a report of a disturbance in the Dell Road area of Inverness.

“Emergency services attended and a 34-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”