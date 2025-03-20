Stonehaven skiers take home medals from Special Olympics World Winter Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven skiers take home medals from Special Olympics World Winter Games

Emily Plant and Emma Ronald represented Team GB in Turin.

By Ellie Milne
Emily Plant on podium
Emily Plant celebrates her gold medal in the giant slalom. Image: Special Olympics.

Two athletes from Stonehaven have returned home from the Special Olympics World Winter Games with medals.

Emily Plant, 23, and Emma Ronald, 45, represented Team GB at the sporting event in Turin last week.

Emma Ronald wearing her bronze medals
Emma Ronald won two medals at the World Winter Games in Turin. Image: Special Olympics.

Emily and Emma, who are both members of the Special Olympics Grampian Club, competed in the alpine skiing field.

They were selected as part of a ten-strong team and supported by club volunteers Adrienne Purdie and Bob Thow.

Emily secured a gold medal and a spot at the top of the podium for the giant slalom event, as well as a silver medal in the slalom.

Her teammate Emma, meanwhile, won a silver medal in the Super G and a bronze in the slalom.

Emily Plant skiing
Emily Plant in action on the slopes. Image: Special Olympics.

The Special Olympics was founded in 1968 to help end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities.

This year, about 1,500 athletes from more than 100 international delegations took part, participating in eight different winter sports during the week-long games.

Emma Ronald skiing
Emma Ronald competed in Turin last week. Image: Special Olympics.

Laura Davies, head of events for Special Olympics GB and head of delegation in Turin, said: “We are incredibly proud of Emily and Emma for their performances at the Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025.

“As athletes with intellectual disabilities, they have had to overcome significant barriers to participate and succeed in their sport.

“Their dedication, resilience, and passion for skiing truly embodies the spirit of the Special Olympics movement.

“Moments like this showcase the power of inclusive sport and the opportunities it creates for athletes with intellectual disabilities to shine on the world stage.”

