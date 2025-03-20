Stonehaven skiers take home medals from Special Olympics World Winter Games

Two athletes from Stonehaven have returned home from the Special Olympics World Winter Games with medals.

Emily Plant, 23, and Emma Ronald, 45, represented Team GB at the sporting event in Turin last week.

Emily and Emma, who are both members of the Special Olympics Grampian Club, competed in the alpine skiing field.

They were selected as part of a ten-strong team and supported by club volunteers Adrienne Purdie and Bob Thow.

Emily secured a gold medal and a spot at the top of the podium for the giant slalom event, as well as a silver medal in the slalom.

Her teammate Emma, meanwhile, won a silver medal in the Super G and a bronze in the slalom.

Stonehaven athletes win big at Special Olympics in Turin

The Special Olympics was founded in 1968 to help end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities.

This year, about 1,500 athletes from more than 100 international delegations took part, participating in eight different winter sports during the week-long games.

Laura Davies, head of events for Special Olympics GB and head of delegation in Turin, said: “We are incredibly proud of Emily and Emma for their performances at the Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025.

“As athletes with intellectual disabilities, they have had to overcome significant barriers to participate and succeed in their sport.

“Their dedication, resilience, and passion for skiing truly embodies the spirit of the Special Olympics movement.

“Moments like this showcase the power of inclusive sport and the opportunities it creates for athletes with intellectual disabilities to shine on the world stage.”