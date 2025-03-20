Would you like to own a library? Slice of Portsoy history hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Would you like to own a library? Slice of Portsoy history hits the market

The building is being listed for over £60,000.

By Ena Saracevic
Portsoy Library is up for sale. Image: ASPC.
Portsoy Library is up for sale. Image: ASPC.

If you’ve always loved visiting a library, how about making a new home in one?

The closure of Portsoy Library was announced last year and the sturdy and well maintained building is now on the market.

It’s an attractive single-storey building that comprises the large room that was formerly the library space, a small vestibule and toilets.

And it is being listed at a very reasonable rate, with Aberdeenshire Council seeking offers over £60,000.

Those interested in obtaining consent for an alternative use will have to inquire with the council’s planning service.

Inside Portsoy Library

Entering the property from the front, there is a concrete ramp with painted metal handrails providing access for disabled visitors.

Internally the property has concrete floors throughout, with carpet coverings in the main room.

The front desk of the library. Image: ASPC.
The main library area. Image: ASPC.

The walls and ceilings are plastered and painted and there is electric strip lighting within the main library room.

There is plenty of space in the main library area, which could be partitioned into multiple rooms if it were to become a home – or business.

And there is a small garden area to the front of the building, with shrubs and some other planting, and a larger gravelled area to the rear.

The rear garden area is ravelled and currently used for bin storage. Image: ASPC.
The view from the library, out over the coast. Image: ASPC.

Portsoy Library closes down

Last year it was reported that time was to be called on Portsoy Library.

Live Life Aberdeenshire (LLA) brought the part-time use of their library buildings to an end, having deemed their operation to no longer be cost effective.

Having decided there are too few users, and with issues providing staff, it said new uses were to be found for Portsoy Library – and that could include making it available for community asset transfers.

Before the closure, it was reported the library was open just five hours a week and there were fewer than 40 active borrowers in each community.

Conversation