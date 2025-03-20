Would you like to own a library? Slice of Portsoy history hits the market

If you’ve always loved visiting a library, how about making a new home in one?

The closure of Portsoy Library was announced last year and the sturdy and well maintained building is now on the market.

It’s an attractive single-storey building that comprises the large room that was formerly the library space, a small vestibule and toilets.

And it is being listed at a very reasonable rate, with Aberdeenshire Council seeking offers over £60,000.

Those interested in obtaining consent for an alternative use will have to inquire with the council’s planning service.

Inside Portsoy Library

Entering the property from the front, there is a concrete ramp with painted metal handrails providing access for disabled visitors.

Internally the property has concrete floors throughout, with carpet coverings in the main room.

The walls and ceilings are plastered and painted and there is electric strip lighting within the main library room.

There is plenty of space in the main library area, which could be partitioned into multiple rooms if it were to become a home – or business.

And there is a small garden area to the front of the building, with shrubs and some other planting, and a larger gravelled area to the rear.

Portsoy Library closes down

Last year it was reported that time was to be called on Portsoy Library.

Live Life Aberdeenshire (LLA) brought the part-time use of their library buildings to an end, having deemed their operation to no longer be cost effective.

Having decided there are too few users, and with issues providing staff, it said new uses were to be found for Portsoy Library – and that could include making it available for community asset transfers.

Before the closure, it was reported the library was open just five hours a week and there were fewer than 40 active borrowers in each community.