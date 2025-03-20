GALLERY: Celebrating the blooming beauty as spring arrives Our photographers bring you a gallery of vibrant flowers, like snowdrops and tulips, and the wildlife they bring to life. A season of new beginnings, blooming flowers, and the promise of brighter days ahead. By Katherine Ferries March 20 2025, 6:50 pm March 20 2025, 6:50 pm Share GALLERY: Celebrating the blooming beauty as spring arrives Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6717872/spring-has-arrived-beauty-of-the-season-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment As Scotland shakes off the winter chill, early signs of spring are blooming across the country. Today marks the Spring Equinox and the official start of spring. Our photographers and readers have been out and about in the sunshine to capture some of the best images from around the north and north-east. Below we’ve gathered a gallery capturing the beauty of the first day of the season, from stunning blooms that herald warmer days ahead to the wildlife they attract. The stunning transformations that spring brings to Scotland A twig from a neighbouring tree stops a daffodil bloom covered in frost from drooping in Nethy Bridge, Strathspey, after the area shakes off a night of severe frost. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Daffodils bloom in Duthie Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Just warm enough to start reading in the sunshine, as spring’s gentle embrace invites us to relax and unwind. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Common frogs embrace the season as they begin their mating rituals in tranquil ponds. Image: Katherine Ferries/DC Thomson Tulipa Kaufmanniana. Image: Katherine Ferries/DC Thomson A Robin by the river at Nairn. Image: Simon Packman Double-headed Daffodil. Image: Katherine Ferries/DC Thomson Snowdrops. Image: Hazel Thomson Tulip. Image: Adrian Breeman Spring’s sunshine in a flower. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Spring in Scotland arrives with the sweet song of the robin, as the landscape comes to life with blooming flowers and vibrant wildlife. Image: Graham Taylor The first day of spring, known as the spring equinox, usually falls on March 19, 20, or 21 in the Northern Hemisphere. On this day, day and night are nearly equal in length. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Spring in Scotland brings the joyful sight of lambs frolicking in the fields, a true symbol of new life and renewal in the season. Image: Hazel Thomson Crocus. Image: Supplied Fieldgate Tiffany Snow Drops. Crocuses are among the first flowers to bloom in spring, often pushing through snow and frost to bring early colour to gardens. Crocuses have been cultivated for over 3,500 years, dating back to ancient Greece and Mesopotamia Kaufmanniana tulips are known for their early flowering, making them a welcome sight in the garden as spring arrives. Victoria Park in Aberdeen bursts into colour with a stunning display of crocuses. Spring flowers. Image: Katherine Ferries/DC Thomson There are over 2,500 different cultivated varieties of snowdrops. Image: Supplied Crocuses Snowdrops contain a natural antifreeze protein, allowing them to survive freezing temperatures and even bloom in the snow. Image: Supplied With the arrival of spring, frog spawn begins to fill ponds, marking the start of a new generation Crocuses come in a wide range of colours, including purple, yellow, white, and striped varieties, making them a vibrant addition to gardens and landscapes. A happy dog in the spring warmth. Image: Supplied
Conversation