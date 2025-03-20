GALLERY: Celebrating the blooming beauty as spring arrives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home

GALLERY: Celebrating the blooming beauty as spring arrives

Our photographers bring you a gallery of vibrant flowers, like snowdrops and tulips, and the wildlife they bring to life.

A season of new beginnings, blooming flowers, and the promise of brighter days ahead.
A season of new beginnings, blooming flowers, and the promise of brighter days ahead.
By Katherine Ferries

As Scotland shakes off the winter chill, early signs of spring are blooming across the country.

Today marks the Spring Equinox and the official start of spring.

Our photographers and readers have been out and about in the sunshine to capture some of the best images from around the north and north-east.

Below we’ve gathered a gallery capturing the beauty of the first day of the season, from stunning blooms that herald warmer days ahead to the wildlife they attract.

The stunning transformations that spring brings to Scotland

A twig from a neighbouring tree stops a daffodil bloom covered in frost from drooping in Nethy Bridge, Strathspey, after the area shakes off a night of severe frost. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Daffodils bloom in Duthie Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Just warm enough to start reading in the sunshine, as spring’s gentle embrace invites us to relax and unwind. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Common frogs embrace the season as they begin their mating rituals in tranquil ponds. Image: Katherine Ferries/DC Thomson
Tulipa Kaufmanniana. Image: Katherine Ferries/DC Thomson
A Robin by the river at Nairn. Image: Simon Packman
Double-headed Daffodil. Image: Katherine Ferries/DC Thomson
Snowdrops. Image: Hazel Thomson
Tulip. Image: Adrian Breeman
Spring’s sunshine in a flower. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Spring in Scotland arrives with the sweet song of the robin, as the landscape comes to life with blooming flowers and vibrant wildlife. Image: Graham Taylor
The first day of spring, known as the spring equinox, usually falls on March 19, 20, or 21 in the Northern Hemisphere. On this day, day and night are nearly equal in length. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Spring in Scotland brings the joyful sight of lambs frolicking in the fields, a true symbol of new life and renewal in the season. Image: Hazel Thomson
Crocus. Image: Supplied
Fieldgate Tiffany Snow Drops.
Crocuses are among the first flowers to bloom in spring, often pushing through snow and frost to bring early colour to gardens.
Crocuses have been cultivated for over 3,500 years, dating back to ancient Greece and Mesopotamia
Kaufmanniana tulips are known for their early flowering, making them a welcome sight in the garden as spring arrives.
Victoria Park in Aberdeen bursts into colour with a stunning display of crocuses.
Spring flowers. Image: Katherine Ferries/DC Thomson
There are over 2,500 different cultivated varieties of snowdrops. Image: Supplied
Crocuses
Snowdrops contain a natural antifreeze protein, allowing them to survive freezing temperatures and even bloom in the snow. Image: Supplied
With the arrival of spring, frog spawn begins to fill ponds, marking the start of a new generation
Crocuses come in a wide range of colours, including purple, yellow, white, and striped varieties, making them a vibrant addition to gardens and landscapes.
A happy dog in the spring warmth. Image: Supplied

Conversation