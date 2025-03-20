HMS Somerset is first ever Royal Navy vessel to dock at Aberdeen’s South Harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
HMS Somerset is first ever Royal Navy vessel to dock at Aberdeen’s South Harbour

The warship sailed into Port of Aberdeen on Thursday after a mission to monitor Russian ships.

By Ellie Milne
HMS Somerset docked in Aberdeen
HMS Somerset docked at South Harbour in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A Royal Navy vessel docked at South Harbour is the first to visit the Aberdeen sea port.

HMS Somerset, a Type 23 frigate operated by the Royal Navy, sailed into Port of Aberdeen on Thursday morning.

The 436ft warship arrived in the north-east after completing an operation shadowing a Russian task group in the North Sea.

The four Russian ships were tracked as they carried cargo back from Syria through the English Channel.

HMS Somerset with lighthouse in background
The warship sailed into Aberdeen on Thursday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Image of HMS Somerset vessel
HMS Somerset has arrived in Aberdeen after shadowing Russian ships. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

First Royal Navy warship at Aberdeen South Harbour

HMS Somerset, which has operated since 1996, has now made a fleeting stop in the Granite City.

This marks the first time a Royal Navy vessel has docked at South Harbour since it opened in September 2023.

The visit comes five months after Port of Aberdeen welcomed its first ever warship – the Louise-Marie from the Belgian Navy.

The Royal Navy ship and crew are expected to depart later today.

HMS Somerset F82
HMS Somerset is a Type 23 frigate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Vessel docked at South Harbour
The vessel docked at South Harbour on Thursday morning. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

HMS Somerset completes operation in North Sea

In the space of six weeks, the Royal Navy has shadowed three separate task groups returning from Syria.

HMS Somerset carried out the latest operation alongside minehunter HMS Cattistock, RFA Tidesurge and Navy helicopters which reported on every move made by the Russian ships.

The RAF also deployed a P8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth to help collect “vital information”.

South Harbour at Port of Aberdeen
South Harbour at Port of Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
HMS Somerset
HMS Somerset is 436ft long. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

