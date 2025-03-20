HMS Somerset is first ever Royal Navy vessel to dock at Aberdeen’s South Harbour

A Royal Navy vessel docked at South Harbour is the first to visit the Aberdeen sea port.

HMS Somerset, a Type 23 frigate operated by the Royal Navy, sailed into Port of Aberdeen on Thursday morning.

The 436ft warship arrived in the north-east after completing an operation shadowing a Russian task group in the North Sea.

The four Russian ships were tracked as they carried cargo back from Syria through the English Channel.

First Royal Navy warship at Aberdeen South Harbour

HMS Somerset, which has operated since 1996, has now made a fleeting stop in the Granite City.

This marks the first time a Royal Navy vessel has docked at South Harbour since it opened in September 2023.

The visit comes five months after Port of Aberdeen welcomed its first ever warship – the Louise-Marie from the Belgian Navy.

The Royal Navy ship and crew are expected to depart later today.

HMS Somerset completes operation in North Sea

In the space of six weeks, the Royal Navy has shadowed three separate task groups returning from Syria.

HMS Somerset carried out the latest operation alongside minehunter HMS Cattistock, RFA Tidesurge and Navy helicopters which reported on every move made by the Russian ships.

The RAF also deployed a P8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth to help collect “vital information”.