Ember buses to launch in Fort William and Oban

Ember, the UK’s first fully electric, zero-emission coach company, is expanding its network with new routes to Fort William and Oban.

The company, which launched in October 2020, already operates routes between Aberdeen and Edinburgh as well as Dundee and Glasgow.

Ember has confirmed that services to Fort William will begin at the end of April, with routes to and from Oban set to launch by the summer.

Hiring new drivers

To support this expansion, Ember is looking to recruit drivers in both Fort William and Oban.

The role offers a starting wage of £14.66 per hour, with a guaranteed 40-hour workweek.

Andy Mason, head of operations at Ember, said: “We’re very excited to be bringing Ember’s zero-emission travel to brand new communities and especially to beautiful places like Fort William and Oban.

“Our fleet is 100% comprised of new electric coaches, so as well as being great for the environment, there are no noisy engines or exhaust fumes to put up with.

Ember wants to ‘revolutionise public transport in Scotland’

“We’re going to be running services from Fort William from late April, seven days a week.

“We’ll announce details of specific routes in due course, but these will include direct connections to both Glasgow and Edinburgh, as well as many communities in between.”

He continued: “We also expect to run services to and from a new Oban installation in the early summer, and if any drivers from that area are keen to chat with us about career opportunities, we’d love to hear from them.”

A spokesperson for the company said: “With connections to Inverness and Oban on the horizon, the addition of Fort William marks another step in Ember’s commitment to revolutionising public transport in Scotland.”

