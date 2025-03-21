Ember buses to launch in Fort William and Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Ember buses to launch in Fort William and Oban

The UK’s first fully electric coach company is expanding its network.

By Louise Glen
Ember buses are launching in Aberdeen
Ember buses are launching in Fort William and Oban. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.

Ember, the UK’s first fully electric, zero-emission coach company, is expanding its network with new routes to Fort William and Oban.

The company, which launched in October 2020, already operates routes between Aberdeen and Edinburgh as well as Dundee and Glasgow.

Ember has confirmed that services to Fort William will begin at the end of April, with routes to and from Oban set to launch by the summer.

Ember are expanding to Oban and Fort William
Ember are expanding to Oban and Fort William. Image: Ember/ Chris Watt.

Hiring new drivers

To support this expansion, Ember is looking to recruit drivers in both Fort William and Oban.

The role offers a starting wage of £14.66 per hour, with a guaranteed 40-hour workweek.

Andy Mason, head of operations at Ember, said: “We’re very excited to be bringing Ember’s zero-emission travel to brand new communities and especially to beautiful places like Fort William and Oban.

“Our fleet is 100% comprised of new electric coaches, so as well as being great for the environment, there are no noisy engines or exhaust fumes to put up with.

Ember wants to ‘revolutionise public transport in Scotland’

“We’re going to be running services from Fort William from late April, seven days a week.

“We’ll announce details of specific routes in due course, but these will include direct connections to both Glasgow and Edinburgh, as well as many communities in between.”

He continued: “We also expect to run services to and from a new Oban installation in the early summer, and if any drivers from that area are keen to chat with us about career opportunities, we’d love to hear from them.”

A spokesperson for the company said: “With connections to Inverness and Oban on the horizon, the addition of Fort William marks another step in Ember’s commitment to revolutionising public transport in Scotland.”

Have you signed up for our Oban, Fort William and Hebrides newsletter?
Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.
Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.
Join in the conversation on Facebook on our dedicated West Coast Chat page.

Conversation