Two-vehicle crash closes A947 between Fyvie and Oldmeldrum

The A947 has been closed between Fyvie and Oldmeldrum due to a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the Oldmeldrum to Turriff road shortly before 8am on Friday.

The road has been cordoned off by police between the roundabout at Meldrum House and the Bethelnie junction.

A spokesperson from the fire service confirmed the closure was in place due to a crash which they were made aware of at 7.54am.

One appliances was sent to the scene from Oldmeldrum fire station. The stop message was received at 8.10am.

The ambulance service also dispatched a special operations team.

On person was treated and discharged at the scene. There is currently no information on any other injuries.

A police spokesperson said: The A947 is closed between Oldmeldrum and Fyvie following a road crash involving two vehicles.

“Emergency services are in attendance and motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

A spokesperson from the ambulance service said: “We received a call at 7.56am today to attend an incident on the A947, north of Oldmeldrum.

“We dispatched one ambulance and our special operations team to the scene. We treated one patient at the scene who was discharged.”

