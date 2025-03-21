Moray pupils face phone ban as council makes move to outlaw devices in schools

Pupils across Moray schools may be facing a ‘phone ban’ as part of proposals announced by the council.

There has been much debate around the issue of mobile phones in schools.

Now, Moray Council is proposing a ban on the devices.

Under the proposed guidance, mobile phones and personal devices would not be allowed in primary schools unless needed for medical reasons.

In secondary schools, mobile phones would need to be switched off and kept out of sight inside the school building throughout the day, other than when needed for health reasons.

The council says the policy should be designed to protect staff and young people.

The move outlines a risk of “harassment and abuse which can arise from the misuse of such technology”.

A public survey is open until Friday, March 28 which gives pupils, teachers, parents and carers an opportunity to share their views before the final policy is agreed.

Moray head teacher concerned about young people on phones

Headteacher at Speyside High School in Moray, Patricia Goodbrand, told The P&J last year that she would support looking into a ban, amid “changes” in pupil behaviour.

She said staff at the Aberlour school had “concerns about young people being on their phones so much.”

Mrs Goodbrand added: “If there was a move to completely ban smartphones it would be something we would consider.”

When asked whether she would support a ban on smartphones, she replied: “I would support looking into a ban.”

She added that she had noticed a rise in physicality among boys, fighting among girls, and smartphone “addiction” since lockdown.

Council leader hopes pupils will be free from ‘unnecessary distractions’

Councillor Kathleen Robertson said: “We want our schools to be places where pupils can focus, learn, and feel supported.

“While mobile phones are a part of everyday life, we also recognise the importance of maintaining a school environment where pupils can engage fully in lessons and social interactions.

“This proposed policy is not about removing technology but about ensuring it’s used in a way that supports education.

“By setting clear expectations, we aim to create a space where pupils can develop important life skills, free from unnecessary distractions.”

Kathleen added that she encouraged parents, carers, pupils, and staff to take part in the consultation.

Previously, the Press and Journal reported that head teacher Julie MacDonald from Nairn Academy in the Highlands introduced a phone ban at the high school.

Fellow Highland school Grantown Grammar introduced a total ban on devices in May 2024.

Gordonstoun School introduced a mobile phone ban in 2017.

