Detectives investigate ‘deliberate’ Inverness boat blaze

A boat in Inverness was set alight ‘deliberately’ during the early hours of Friday morning.

Fire crews were called after the blaze was discovered on a boat in Smithton at around 3am today.

The boat was being kept in the Cameron Court area.

Officers have now said the fire is being treated as “deliberate”.

Detectives investigate Inverness boat fire

Detectives say they are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or may have dashcam or CCTV footage.

If you believe you can assist the investigation, call 101, quoting incident 0324 of March 21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.