Woman, 52, dies after lorry and car collide near Oldmeldrum

The A947 road between Fyvie and Oldmeldrum remains closed.

By Ena Saracevic
Police sign on A947
The A947 has been closed by police since this morning. Image: DC Thomson.

A woman has died following a crash near Oldmeldrum.

Emergency services were called to the Oldmeldrum to Turriff road shortly before 8am on Friday.

The crash involved a red Fiat 500 car and a white Scania HGV lorry.

The driver of the Fiat, a 52-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have said her next of kin has been notified.

The 60-year-old male driver of the lorry was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The road has been cordoned off by police between the roundabout at Meldrum House and the Bethelnie junction since this morning.

It remains closed as collision investigation work is carried out.

Probe into circumstances of crash

Sergeant Sarah Ritchie of the north-east road policing unit said: “Our thoughts are with the families of those involved and I would like to thank members of the public who stopped and assisted at the scene.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing, however, I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen the crash or the two vehicles prior to the incident to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone with footage to check it and pass on any relevant images.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0567 of Friday, March 21.

An earlier story informed readers of the road closure.

Conversation