Why Cullen is one of the best places to live in Scotland

Cullen has been named one of the best places to live in Scotland this year.

The seaside town is featured on The Sunday Times’ Best Places to Live in Scotland 2025 and was praised for its “community spirit”.

North Berwick, in East Lothian, claimed the overall top spot for Scotland, while Saffron Walden, in Essex, was crowned Best Place to Live in the UK.

Journalist Gabriella Bennett attributes part of Cullen’s success to “the local volunteer group” and their “get-things-done mentality”.

Brenda Gifford, chair of The Three Kings Cullen Association, told The Press and Journal how residents saved the community centre from closure in 2018.

She described Cullen as a “wonderful place to live” where people “work together for the good of the community.”

Cullen among best places to live in Scotland

She told The P&J: “We held a public meeting, brought people together and found that there was a real will to keep the centre alive.

“The Centre is a community centre, but it also has residential accommodation for 34 people.

“So, we formed the Three Kings Cullen Association in 2018, which is a company limited by a guarantee and a registered charity run by a board of volunteer directors.

“We also took over two of the public toilets and we also run the camper van site.”

The 76-year-old said their focus is on “health and well-being and eliminating isolation and loneliness in the community.”

The centre runs community lunches, a men’s shed, art and textiles, short tennis, archery, a bowling club and many other activities.

She added: “We don’t charge.

“So, if people come in who can’t afford, you know, the price of coffee in some of the restaurants and coffee shops, they can come here and just donate whatever they like, however small.

“It has been very successful.”

Cullen Volunteer Group praised as town named among best places to live in Scotland

The Times also highlighted how the work of the Cullen Volunteer Group has helped improve the town.

A spokesperson for the group told us: “The works undertaken by the Cullen Volunteer Group have created a fantastic network of footpaths, Castle Hill viewpoint and much more besides.

“The works have improved accessibility and created much-improved facilities for local residents and visitors to Cullen.”

Proud Moray councillors say Cullen making the list is ‘unsurprising’

Donald Gatt, Conservative and Unionist councillor for Keith and Cullen told The P&J he is “not surprised” by the achievement.

He said: “It is a great accolade for Cullen to be named as one of the best places to live in Scotland but in a way unsurprising.

“There is a great number of community group volunteers that all do their best to contribute to Cullen.”

He continued: “Cullen is an energetic town with much to offer, especially accommodation and places to eat where the famous Cullen Skink can be sampled.

“Cullen offers a calm pace of life to the visitor sampling the wonderful coastline or the many local walks. It has its beauty in all seasons and the iconic viaducts make it instantly recognisable.

“What better than a walk along the seafront and beach with a renowned Cullen ice cream?”

Cullen has a ‘strong sense of community’

Meanwhile, Councillor Tracy Colyer said “it would have been an injustice” if Cullen had not made it to the list.

She told The P&J: “Cullen offers a unique blend of natural beauty, a slower pace of life, and opportunities for outdoor recreation, making it an attractive place to live for those seeking a tranquil and fulfilling lifestyle.

“Access to stunning beaches, dramatic cliff views, and scenic coastal walks are major draws for residents and visitors plus Cullen offers opportunities for swimming, surfing, fishing, and other water sports.

She added: “The sea air and proximity to nature can have a positive impact on mental and physical well-being.

“Cullen has a strong sense of community, with residents connected through shared experiences and a slower pace of life plus all the groups that enrich the lives of the residents and visitors.

“From the relaxed coastal lifestyle with quaint shops, cafes, and restaurants Cullen has a unique charm.”

Princess Anne to visit Cullen

It comes as Princess Anne is set to visit the Moray town.

The Princess Royal will visit the community centre and unveil a plaque as part of a series of engagements across the north and north-east.