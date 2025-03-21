Why Cullen is one of the best places to live in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Why Cullen is one of the best places to live in Scotland

The seaside town has been praised for its 'community spirit' in an annual list published by The Sunday Times.

Cullen Bay is one of the town's iconic locations. Image: Mairi Innes
Cullen Bay is one of the town's iconic locations. Image: Mairi Innes
By Alberto Lejarraga

Cullen has been named one of the best places to live in Scotland this year.

The seaside town is featured on The Sunday Times’ Best Places to Live in Scotland 2025 and was praised for its “community spirit”.

North Berwick, in East Lothian, claimed the overall top spot for Scotland, while Saffron Walden, in Essex, was crowned Best Place to Live in the UK.

Journalist Gabriella Bennett attributes part of Cullen’s success to “the local volunteer group” and their “get-things-done mentality”.

Brenda Gifford, chair of The Three Kings Cullen Association, told The Press and Journal how residents saved the community centre from closure in 2018.

She described Cullen as a “wonderful place to live” where people “work together for the good of the community.”

Cullen among best places to live in Scotland

She told The P&J: “We held a public meeting, brought people together and found that there was a real will to keep the centre alive.

“The Centre is a community centre, but it also has residential accommodation for 34 people.

Cullen Community Centre has played a key role in the achievement. Image: Cullen Community Centre
The Centre organises many activities for locals. Image: Cullen Community Centre

“So, we formed the Three Kings Cullen Association in 2018, which is a company limited by a guarantee and a registered charity run by a board of volunteer directors.

“We also took over two of the public toilets and we also run the camper van site.”

The 76-year-old said their focus is on “health and well-being and eliminating isolation and loneliness in the community.”

The centre runs community lunches, a men’s shed, art and textiles, short tennis, archery, a bowling club and many other activities.

The community centre was saved by the people of Cullen in 2018. Image: Cullen Community Centre

She added: “We don’t charge.

“So, if people come in who can’t afford, you know, the price of coffee in some of the restaurants and coffee shops, they can come here and just donate whatever they like, however small.

“It has been very successful.”

Cullen Volunteer Group praised as town named among best places to live in Scotland

The Times also highlighted how the work of the Cullen Volunteer Group has helped improve the town.

A spokesperson for the group told us: “The works undertaken by the Cullen Volunteer Group have created a fantastic network of footpaths, Castle Hill viewpoint and much more besides.

“The works have improved accessibility and created much-improved facilities for local residents and visitors to Cullen.”

Proud Moray councillors say Cullen making the list is ‘unsurprising’

Donald Gatt, Conservative and Unionist councillor for Keith and Cullen told The P&J he is “not surprised” by the achievement.

He said: “It is a great accolade for Cullen to be named as one of the best places to live in Scotland but in a way unsurprising.

“There is a great number of community group volunteers that all do their best to contribute to Cullen.”

Councillor Donald Gatt. Image: Jason Hedges

He continued: “Cullen is an energetic town with much to offer, especially accommodation and places to eat where the famous Cullen Skink can be sampled.

“Cullen offers a calm pace of life to the visitor sampling the wonderful coastline or the many local walks. It has its beauty in all seasons and the iconic viaducts make it instantly recognisable.

“What better than a walk along the seafront and beach with a renowned Cullen ice cream?”

Cullen has a ‘strong sense of community’

Meanwhile, Councillor Tracy Colyer said “it would have been an injustice” if Cullen had not made it to the list.

She told The P&J: “Cullen offers a unique blend of natural beauty, a slower pace of life, and opportunities for outdoor recreation, making it an attractive place to live for those seeking a tranquil and fulfilling lifestyle.

Profile photo of smiling Tracy Colyer.
Councillor Tracy Colyer.

“Access to stunning beaches, dramatic cliff views, and scenic coastal walks are major draws for residents and visitors plus Cullen offers opportunities for swimming, surfing, fishing, and other water sports.

She added: “The sea air and proximity to nature can have a positive impact on mental and physical well-being.

“Cullen has a strong sense of community, with residents connected through shared experiences and a slower pace of life plus all the groups that enrich the lives of the residents and visitors.

“From the relaxed coastal lifestyle with quaint shops, cafes, and restaurants Cullen has a unique charm.”

Princess Anne to visit Cullen

It comes as Princess Anne is set to visit the Moray town.

The Princess Royal will visit the community centre and unveil a plaque as part of a series of engagements across the north and north-east.

Conversation