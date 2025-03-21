‘Urgent’ search for two 12-year-old Elgin boys missing overnight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Urgent’ search for two 12-year-old Elgin boys missing overnight

Rylan Miller and Riley Minnican were last seen in the Elgin area on the morning of Thursday March 20.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Missing boys Rylan Miller and Riley Minnican were last seen on Thursday morning.
Police are searching for two 12-year-old Elgin boys missing overnight.

Rylan Miller and Riley Minnican were last seen in the Elgin area yesterday morning.

Officers believe they may be together and say anyone with information should ‘urgently’ contact them.

Rylan is described as around 5ft and has short black hair. When last seen he was wearing a grey North Face jacket, black joggers and black and white trainers.

Rylan is described as around 5ft and has short black hair. Image: Police Scotland

He may also have had a red Nike backpack.

Riley is described as around 5ft 3ins with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing black joggers, a black jumper, black bodywarmer and black and grey trainers.

Riley is described as around 5ft 3ins with short brown hair. Image: Police Scotland

Police Constable Karra Laing, said: “I’m appealing for anyone who thinks they may have seen Rylan or Riley, or has any information on their whereabouts, to urgently contact police.

“I’d also appeal directly to Rylan and Riley: if you see this appeal, please make contact with family, friends or officers so we can ensure you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 1829 of Thursday, 20 March, for Riley or 0031 of Friday, 21 March, for Rylan.

