‘Urgent’ search for two 12-year-old Elgin boys missing overnight

Police are searching for two 12-year-old Elgin boys missing overnight.

Rylan Miller and Riley Minnican were last seen in the Elgin area yesterday morning.

Officers believe they may be together and say anyone with information should ‘urgently’ contact them.

Rylan is described as around 5ft and has short black hair. When last seen he was wearing a grey North Face jacket, black joggers and black and white trainers.

He may also have had a red Nike backpack.

Riley is described as around 5ft 3ins with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing black joggers, a black jumper, black bodywarmer and black and grey trainers.

Urgent appeal to trace 12-year-old last seen in Elgin

Police Constable Karra Laing, said: “I’m appealing for anyone who thinks they may have seen Rylan or Riley, or has any information on their whereabouts, to urgently contact police.

“I’d also appeal directly to Rylan and Riley: if you see this appeal, please make contact with family, friends or officers so we can ensure you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 1829 of Thursday, 20 March, for Riley or 0031 of Friday, 21 March, for Rylan.