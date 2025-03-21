Police called to block of flats in Aberdeen’s Hazlehead

Police have been called to a block of flats in Aberdeen.

Several police cars were sent to a block of flats on Provost Graham Avenue in Hazlehead around 7pm.

Multiple officers are currently in attendance.

Photos taken at the scene show police going inside the building.

A number of police vehicles are currently parked outside the block if flats.

The nature of the incident is unknown at this moment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

