News Police called to block of flats in Aberdeen's Hazlehead Officers were called to Graham Provost Avenue on Friday evening. By Alberto Lejarraga March 21 2025, 9:20 pm March 21 2025, 9:20 pm Police called to block of flats in Aberdeen's Hazlehead Police were seen at a block of flats on Provost Graham Avenue. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Police have been called to a block of flats in Aberdeen. Several police cars were sent to a block of flats on Provost Graham Avenue in Hazlehead around 7pm. Multiple officers are currently in attendance. Photos taken at the scene show police going inside the building. A number of police vehicles are currently parked outside the block if flats. A number of police vehicles are parked on Provost Graham Avenue. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. The nature of the incident is unknown at this moment. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.
