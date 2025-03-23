Renowned artist Hope Blamire to open shop in West Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Renowned artist Hope Blamire to open shop in West Highlands

Hope Blamire has announced plans to set up shop in the former Arisaig Shellfish Shack.

By Louise Glen
Hope Blamire outside the door of her new shop in Arisaig.
Hope Blamire outside her new shop in Arisaig. Image: Hope Blamire/ Facebook.

Renowned artist Hope Blamire, best known for her vibrant paintings of Scotland’s west coast, is set to open a new shop in Arisaig.

Ms Blamire has announced plans to set up Blamire at Arisaig in the former Arisaig Shellfish Shack.

The seascape artist already owns a small cottage in the village—the aptly named Wee Hoose at Arisaig.

Whirlwind adventure for Hope Blamire at Arisaig

Hope Blamire is to open a shop at Arisaig.
Hope Blamire is to open a shop at Arisaig. Image: Shutterstock.

The once-hotspot for seafood lovers, located next to the Arisaig Hotel, is being transformed into a creative hub.

Hope Blamire describes her new venture as something “exciting, creative, and unique”, promising a space that celebrates art, gifts, and locally inspired treasures.

Hope Blamire will sell jigsaws in her new shop at Arisaig.
Jigsaws will be among the items for sale. Image: Hope Blamire/Facebook

On Facebook, she wrote: “There’s going to be a new wee shop in Arisaig opening in May.

“What used to be the fabulous Arisaig Shellfish Shack attached to the Arisaig Hotel will now be Blamire at Arisaig.”

She later added: “Thank you so much to everyone for your well wishes with the new wee shop. Like the other wee shop and the wee hoose, it has been another unplanned whirlwind adventure.

“Only this time we have even less time to get it up and running…but we’ll do it.

“Exciting, busy times.”

What to expect at Blamire at Arisaig

The new shop will be more than just a gallery – it will be a celebration of Scotland, featuring:

  • Hope Blamire’s artwork
  • Locally crafted gifts
  • Homeware and décor
  • Books, cards and keepsakes

Where and when to find Blamire at Arisaig

Blamire at Arisaig will be found in the shop attached to Arisaig Hotel, in the heart of the village.

It is planned that the shop will open in May 2025, but the date is yet to be confirmed

