Renowned artist Hope Blamire to open shop in West Highlands

Renowned artist Hope Blamire, best known for her vibrant paintings of Scotland’s west coast, is set to open a new shop in Arisaig.

Ms Blamire has announced plans to set up Blamire at Arisaig in the former Arisaig Shellfish Shack.

The seascape artist already owns a small cottage in the village—the aptly named Wee Hoose at Arisaig.

Whirlwind adventure for Hope Blamire at Arisaig

The once-hotspot for seafood lovers, located next to the Arisaig Hotel, is being transformed into a creative hub.

Hope Blamire describes her new venture as something “exciting, creative, and unique”, promising a space that celebrates art, gifts, and locally inspired treasures.

On Facebook, she wrote: “There’s going to be a new wee shop in Arisaig opening in May.

“What used to be the fabulous Arisaig Shellfish Shack attached to the Arisaig Hotel will now be Blamire at Arisaig.”

She later added: “Thank you so much to everyone for your well wishes with the new wee shop. Like the other wee shop and the wee hoose, it has been another unplanned whirlwind adventure.

“Only this time we have even less time to get it up and running…but we’ll do it.

“Exciting, busy times.”

What to expect at Blamire at Arisaig

The new shop will be more than just a gallery – it will be a celebration of Scotland, featuring:

Hope Blamire’s artwork

Locally crafted gifts

Homeware and décor

Books, cards and keepsakes

Where and when to find Blamire at Arisaig

Blamire at Arisaig will be found in the shop attached to Arisaig Hotel, in the heart of the village.

It is planned that the shop will open in May 2025, but the date is yet to be confirmed

