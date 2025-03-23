Inverness restaurant owner hits back at TikTok influencer over ‘worst meal’ review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness restaurant owner hits back at TikTok influencer over ‘worst meal’ review

The co-owner of Aye Eat co-owner said: "This is not the business we recognise."

By Louise Glen
Kalani Ghost Hunter and Savanah reviewed Aye Eat in Inverness.
Kalani Ghost Hunter and partner Savannah have been visiting Inverness. Image: Kalani Ghost Hunter/Facebook.

An Inverness restaurant owner has criticised an international influencer after he rated a burger at Aye Eat just three out of 10.

Las Vegas-born Kalani Smith, known as Kalani Ghost Hunter, visited the High Street restaurant during his tour of the Highlands.

Posting a review on TikTok, he described his meal as “the worst in the UK?”, adding that he would have preferred McDonald’s.

He also said the restaurant’s £6 fries were overpriced.

David Shayer, who co-owns Aye Eat with wife Roberta, said Kalani’s video was “not helpful” in challenging times.

Aye Eat co-owner: ‘This is not the business we recognise’

“What the individual has said in the video is not the business we recognise,” he said.

“Last year, we served 35,000 customers and have a Google Review rating of 4.5 out of 5.

“Our TripAdvisor rating stands at 4.4, which is obviously different from the influencer’s experience when visiting.”

David Shayer and wife Roberta.
David and Roberta Shayer in restaurant Aye Eat. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

While Mr Shayer welcomed constructive criticism, he said the review has triggered a string of one-star ratings, seemingly from people who had never eaten there.

“It seems that people who haven’t been here are now leaving negative reviews on the back of the one video,” he said.

“This type of thing can be damaging, and it won’t just happen to us, either.

“There are a lot of people working hard to do good things in Inverness in a challenging market.

“Obviously, these types of video reviews are not helpful.”

Kalani’s review: ‘The worst meal of the trip’

Kalani Ghost Hunter ate a portion of mussels at £19.
Kalani Ghost Hunter did not rate food in Aye Eat. Image: Kalani Ghost Hunter/ Facebook.

Kalani and his partner Savannah have been touring the Highlands, reviewing restaurants and hunting for Nessie along the way.

At Aye Eat, which opened last year, they ordered:

  • £11 Spicy Scotch Egg (7.4/10) – described as “pretty big.”
  • £19 mussels – said to be “bland” and “not as fresh” as others in Scotland.
  • £13 burger (3/10) – which he said “sucked.”
  • £6 fries – which he called overpriced.

The couple said they endured a 45-minute wait for their main courses, adding: “I don’t mind waiting for fresh food, but I think we are at 45 minutes in at this point.

“And the people that sat after us have ordered, eaten, and are leaving.”

Standing outside the restaurant, Kalani said: “We paid almost £50 for everything we had tonight. The burger sucked. I would have rather gone to McDonald’s. The mussels were bland and overpriced.”

“Maybe they just had a bad night, but I will not be back again.”

Praise for Loch Ness Lodge Hotel

Kalani Ghost Hunter loved his breakfast at Loch Ness Hotel.
Kalani Ghost Hunter loved his breakfast at Loch Ness Lodge Hotel. Image: Kalani Ghost Hunter/ Facebook.

While Aye Eat received low marks, Kalani highly praised the Loch Ness Lodge Hotel, calling its breakfast the best he has ever had.

“I’m going to rate our breakfast today a 9.4,” he said.

“The tattie scone here was incredible.”

Monster Munch used to find Nessie

Using Monster Munch to find Nessie was a genius move for Kalani Ghost Hunter.
Using Monster Munch to find Nessie was a genius move for Kalani Ghost Hunter. Image: Kalani Ghost Hunter/ Facebook.

Kalani also shared his hunt for the Loch Ness Monster, using Monster Munch crisps and a can of Irn Bru as bait.

“It’s time to find Nessie, baby,” he said before heading out on a kayak.

Kalani Ghost Hunter has 3.1 million followers on TikTok and has gained 37.8 million likes.

