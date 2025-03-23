Orkney mum who lost daughter, 19, to suicide hopes prevention app can save others

An Orkney mum who lost her daughter to suicide hopes a new app can spare parents the “all-consuming” pain of losing a loved one.

Leanne ‘Lanny’ Sinclair died in hospital in September 2014 following an attempt to take her own life.

Lanny, only 19 at the time, was rushed to hospital after being found by passers-by – but with no recorded brain activity coming from her body, her family agreed to her life support being turned off 48 hours later.

Mum Lorraine said: “For two days we all cuddled her and cried a lot, brushing her hair, making her pretty and kissing her cheeks, spending our last minutes with her.

“Finally, the tubes were taken out. I held her hand, with my other hand on her heart.

“She fought to the end, taking 10 minutes to finally slip away – something no family should ever have to go through.

“It was September 27, 2014.”

Now, Lorraine is backing a new app, SOS Orkney, which has a range of support services for people struggling with their mental health.

Lanny’s death left ‘huge hole’ in Orkney family

Lorraine said: “Lanny never said what was really bothering her, just said her usual, ‘mam stoop!’

“It wasn’t until I read her diary afterwards, I knew the full extent of how much pain and sadness there had been in her personal life. Her death has left a huge hole in my family and friends lives that will never be replaced.

“We all miss her terribly and she’s all I think of her from morning to night, I have many a cry in the car on the way home from work as I’ve kept it in all day.

“I think of the “ifs and buts” and what we could have done. Youngsters have so much to cope with these days – from body issues, social media, and mobile phones certainly don’t help.”

Lanny was Lorraine’s second child, and was described as a shy, quiet, timid girl who loved animals and excelled at sport.

Her struggles culminated in an earlier suicide attempt when she was taken to hospital – but she was discharged a day later.

“It was really only then that I realised how serious her problems were,” said Lorraine.

“The summer passed and she was much the same, something just wasn’t right, but she wouldn’t say. I went to the doctor, raised my concerns, and got told there was nothing they could do unless she hit rock bottom.

“However, the next day the doctor phoned me back and decided she would write Lanny a letter, which she got, but it went straight in the bin.

“The last week of her life in September 2014 she never let on how bad things were. Even the night before, she was trying on clothes I’d bought her and I asked her to make tea for her brother the next night – and she said ‘Yeh, no bother mum, see you tomorrow,’ and off she went.

“That was the last I spoke to her.”

New hope for Orkney suicide prevention app

SOS Orkney can be downloaded by anyone to “give options of self-help for those who recognise a negative change in how they are thinking or feeling.”

It is hoped that this app can seek out the signs of suicide early and help those struggling onto a path of recovery.

It includes coping strategies and links to support services.

Lorraine added: “If the app helps raise awareness, can allow folk who are struggling to have a crisis plan in place – have their ‘go to’ help available if they feel things starting to spiral, then just maybe it can be enough for them to seek out the help and support they need before doing something that they can never undo.

“Maybe it can save some other families the heartache that we are suffering. No parent should have to bury their child. I would certainly encourage everyone to download the app and have it on your device – you never know when it may just save a life.”