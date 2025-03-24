Warning as major Skye road closed for four nights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warning as major Skye road closed for four nights

The A87 on Skye will be shut, causing misery to anyone with travel plans.

By Louise Glen
A87 roadworks on Skye
Roadworks will close the road on the Isle of Skye. Image: Google Maps.

Drivers on the Isle of Skye are being warned that a major road will be closed for four nights in April.

Resurfacing work on the A87 on Skye, east of Breakish, will begin on Monday April 14.

BEAR Scotland, on behalf of Transport Scotland, will carry out the works between 8pm and 5am each night.

The A87 is the main route across Skye from the Skye Bridge to Uig at the north of the island.

Amnesties every hour on A87 Skye road

Road closed on the Isle of Skye
Road closed on the Isle of Skye

Weather permitting, completion of the resurfacing works are expected by the morning of Friday April 18.

Outside the working hours traffic management will be removed.

Although a reduced speed limit may remain in place as vehicles will be travelling over a temporary surface.

To ensure the safety of road workers and the public, the A87 will be closed in both directions overnight.

There will be scheduled amnesty periods at 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, midnight, 2am and 4am, allowing waiting vehicles to be escorted through the site.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “These essential resurfacing works will fix existing defects, greatly improving the quality and safety for road users.

“The upgraded road markings will also enhance visibility.

“We thank motorists for their patience ahead of these road improvements.”

Real-time journey planning information is available at www.traffic.gov.scot or on X @trafficscotland.

