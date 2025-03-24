Warning as major Skye road closed for four nights

Drivers on the Isle of Skye are being warned that a major road will be closed for four nights in April.

Resurfacing work on the A87 on Skye, east of Breakish, will begin on Monday April 14.

BEAR Scotland, on behalf of Transport Scotland, will carry out the works between 8pm and 5am each night.

The A87 is the main route across Skye from the Skye Bridge to Uig at the north of the island.

Amnesties every hour on A87 Skye road

Weather permitting, completion of the resurfacing works are expected by the morning of Friday April 18.

Outside the working hours traffic management will be removed.

Although a reduced speed limit may remain in place as vehicles will be travelling over a temporary surface.

To ensure the safety of road workers and the public, the A87 will be closed in both directions overnight.

There will be scheduled amnesty periods at 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, midnight, 2am and 4am, allowing waiting vehicles to be escorted through the site.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “These essential resurfacing works will fix existing defects, greatly improving the quality and safety for road users.

“The upgraded road markings will also enhance visibility.

“We thank motorists for their patience ahead of these road improvements.”

Real-time journey planning information is available at www.traffic.gov.scot or on X @trafficscotland.

