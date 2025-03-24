Spike in PM10 as Aberdeen and north-east show high levels of air pollution

Aberdeen’s PM10 air quality levels spiked over the weekend.

The Met Office found the spike from their monitoring station at Aberdeen Erroll Park.

PM10 is a mixture of particles suspended in the air that do not exceed 10 micrograms in diameter.

These are known to have a ‘negative effect’ on the respiratory system.

It is now understood levels have returned back to normal.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “We can see from the monitoring network that there was a spike in PM10 yesterday at the monitoring station at Aberdeen Erroll Park, these levels look to have reduced back down to normal levels.”

What is PM10?

Particulate Matter, commonly known as PM, refers to a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets suspended in the air.

PM10 in particular does not exceed 10 micrograms in diameter.

It is harmful because it contains benzopyrenes, furans, dioxins and in short, carcinogenic heavy metals.

PM10 air quality has a negative effect on the respiratory system and can be responsible for coughing attacks, wheezing and the worsening of conditions for people with asthma or acute bronchitis.

‘Very unhealthy’ levels of PM10 detected in Aberdeen area

On the Defra website, Sunday’s spike in PM10 was clearly visible. PM10’s concentration is measured by microgram per cubic metre.

It went from 36.7 on Saturday at 10pm and then soared to 251.6 on Sunday at 6am.

Experts say concentration in the 150-250 range can pose a “significant risk to everyone”.

Wynd added: “Even short-term exposure can lead to severe respiratory problems, exacerbation of existing conditions, and increased hospital admissions.

“It is crucial to stay indoors and keep windows closed, using air purifiers if available.”

It is now understood PM10 in the area has returned to normal levels.