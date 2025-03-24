Drugs worth £1 million seized in raid on Cove home

Drugs worth an estimated £1 million have been seized in Cove.

Police acted on intelligence to execute a warrant at a property in Cove Close on Friday.

There officers discovered cannabis with an estimated street value of £1m, as well as £7,000 in cash.

Two men, aged 22 and 23, were arrested at the address.

Police execute warrant in Stoneywood

At the same time, police carried out another warrant on Brimmond View in the Stoneywood area of the city.

A 38-year-old man was arrested at this property.

All three men have since been charged in connection and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Sam Harris said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and Police Scotland is committed to bringing those responsible for the cultivation, supply and sale of illegal substances to justice.

“The public has a vital part to play in helping us target those involved and we encourage anyone with information or concerns to contact us on 101, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”