Staff wanted: All the firms recruiting in Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom jobs fair

More than 30 businesses and organisations are offering dozens of possible job opportunities.

By Ross Hempseed
The Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen
The Jobs Fair will take place at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Businesses from the north-east will offer jobseekers a prime opportunity to pitch themselves at a jobs fair in Aberdeen this week.

The event is organised by ABZWorks, Aberdeen City Council’s employability service.

It aims to help people meet directly with dozens of businesses in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to hopefully land a job.

The fair will take place on Thursday, March 27 at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom and is free to attend from 10am until 3pm.

Jobseekers will have a range of employment areas to consider such as transport, council, construction, and social services.

Here is a full list of the businesses showcasing at the event:

  • ABZWorks
  • Aberdeen City Council – HR
  • Aberdeen City Council – Corporate Services and Insights
  • Department for Work and Pensions (DWP)
  • Tulloch Recruitment
  • First Bus
  • Stagecoach
  • VSA
  • Kepak McIntosh Donald
  • GSR Nursing
  • Amey
  • Morrison Construction
  • Business Gateway
  • ScotRail
  • Royal Navy
  • Blue Arrow
  • Aberdeenshire Employability Team
  • Sport Aberdeen
  • Forrest Training
  • Skills Development Scotland
  • Score
  • Scottish Childminding Association
  • Aldi
  • Balfour Beatty
  • HMP Grampian
  • Danny Sullivan Group
  • My Care
  • Avon
  • Cornerstone
  • Nicol of Skene
  • Andron
  • Nescol
  • Includem
  • Reliable Contractors

Council co-leader Christian Allard said: “Employability, supporting people into work, and helping to alleviate poverty are key themes and priorities for Aberdeen City Council.

“With local employers keen to fill vacancies and ABZWorks staff available to offer support I would encourage jobseekers to seize the opportunity and go along to the Jobs Fair.”

For those unable to access the Beach Ballroom easily a free shuttle bus will be provided, which will run every half hour from 9.45am until 3pm

Pick up and drop off will be on Broad Street and the Beach Ballroom, Beach Promenade.

