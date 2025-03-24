Staff wanted: All the firms recruiting in Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom jobs fair

Businesses from the north-east will offer jobseekers a prime opportunity to pitch themselves at a jobs fair in Aberdeen this week.

The event is organised by ABZWorks, Aberdeen City Council’s employability service.

It aims to help people meet directly with dozens of businesses in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to hopefully land a job.

The fair will take place on Thursday, March 27 at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom and is free to attend from 10am until 3pm.

Jobseekers will have a range of employment areas to consider such as transport, council, construction, and social services.

Here is a full list of the businesses showcasing at the event:

ABZWorks

Aberdeen City Council – HR

Aberdeen City Council – Corporate Services and Insights

Department for Work and Pensions (DWP)

Tulloch Recruitment

First Bus

Stagecoach

VSA

Kepak McIntosh Donald

GSR Nursing

Amey

Morrison Construction

Business Gateway

ScotRail

Royal Navy

Blue Arrow

Aberdeenshire Employability Team

Sport Aberdeen

Forrest Training

Skills Development Scotland

Score

Scottish Childminding Association

Aldi

Balfour Beatty

HMP Grampian

Danny Sullivan Group

My Care

Avon

Cornerstone

Nicol of Skene

Andron

Nescol

Includem

Reliable Contractors

Council co-leader Christian Allard said: “Employability, supporting people into work, and helping to alleviate poverty are key themes and priorities for Aberdeen City Council.

“With local employers keen to fill vacancies and ABZWorks staff available to offer support I would encourage jobseekers to seize the opportunity and go along to the Jobs Fair.”

For those unable to access the Beach Ballroom easily a free shuttle bus will be provided, which will run every half hour from 9.45am until 3pm

Pick up and drop off will be on Broad Street and the Beach Ballroom, Beach Promenade.