Man who lost fiancee and son in childbirth tragedy carries on Amy’s legacy by supporting nursery where she was loved

An Aberdeenshire man who lost his fiancee and newborn son last year is raising money for the nursery his late partner worked at.

29-year-old Amy Finnie died the day after giving birth to baby Aiden in March last year after complications during childbirth.

In an emotional interview with The P&J last year, Simon Allsop said: “Every day I’m thinking ‘it’s just a nightmare that I’m going to wake up from’.”

The Ellon couple were due to get married in July last year at Meldrum House Hotel and May 28 this year would have been their eighth anniversary since going official.

Regulars of the Aberdeen Kiltwalk with his fiancee, Simon and family took part last year in memory of Amy and Aiden, in which £7,200 was raised for stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands.

And this year he will be walking the 17.8 miles from Duthie Park in Aberdeen to Bellfield Park in Banchory to raise funds for Links Nursery in Balmedie, where Amy was loved by all the children and staff.

After Amy’s death, a JustGiving page was set up by the nursery in Amy and Aiden’s memory, with £3,523 to be donated to a cause of the family’s choice.

“The loss felt by everyone who knew her is immense,” they said in a statement last year.

‘I love them both so very much and miss them every day’

Posting on his JustGiving crowdfunding page, Simon said: “I am taking part in the Aberdeen Kiltwalk this year, in memory of my fiancee Amy and our son, Aiden, who I lost last year.

“I’m looking to raise funds for the nursery Amy worked at and cared for the young children, as she was very much loved by them all. This was also the nursery we would have enrolled Aiden at.

“I love them both so very much and miss them every day.”

Simon hoped to raise £750, however, the target has already been met and currently stands at £775.

You can donate to Simon’s crowdfunder on JustGiving here.