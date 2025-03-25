Man who lost fiancee and son in childbirth tragedy carries on Amy’s legacy by supporting nursery where she was loved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Man who lost fiancee and son in childbirth tragedy carries on Amy’s legacy by supporting nursery where she was loved

Simon Allsop will take part in this year's Aberdeen Kiltwalk.

By Chris Cromar
Simon and Amy Finnie.
Simon Allsop and Amy Finnie were set to get married in June last year. Image: Simon Allsop.

An Aberdeenshire man who lost his fiancee and newborn son last year is raising money for the nursery his late partner worked at.

29-year-old Amy Finnie died the day after giving birth to baby Aiden in March last year after complications during childbirth.

In an emotional interview with The P&J last year, Simon Allsop said: “Every day I’m thinking ‘it’s just a nightmare that I’m going to wake up from’.”

Simon Allsop and Amy Finnie.
The couple started dating in May 2017. Image: Logan Sangster/Deeside Photographics.

The Ellon couple were due to get married in July last year at Meldrum House Hotel and May 28 this year would have been their eighth anniversary since going official.

Regulars of the Aberdeen Kiltwalk with his fiancee, Simon and family took part last year in memory of Amy and Aiden, in which £7,200 was raised for stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands.

And this year he will be walking the 17.8 miles from Duthie Park in Aberdeen to Bellfield Park in Banchory to raise funds for Links Nursery in Balmedie, where Amy was loved by all the children and staff.

Amy Finnie holding the hand of a young child in the sensory garden at Links Nursery.
Amy worked at Links Nursery in Balmedie where she was much loved. Image: Links Nursery.

After Amy’s death, a JustGiving page was set up by the nursery in Amy and Aiden’s memory, with £3,523 to be donated to a cause of the family’s choice.

“The loss felt by everyone who knew her is immense,” they said in a statement last year.

‘I love them both so very much and miss them every day’

Posting on his JustGiving crowdfunding page, Simon said: “I am taking part in the Aberdeen Kiltwalk this year, in memory of my fiancee Amy and our son, Aiden, who I lost last year.

“I’m looking to raise funds for the nursery Amy worked at and cared for the young children, as she was very much loved by them all. This was also the nursery we would have enrolled Aiden at.

“I love them both so very much and miss them every day.”

Simon hoped to raise £750, however, the target has already been met and currently stands at £775.

You can donate to Simon’s crowdfunder on JustGiving here.

Conversation