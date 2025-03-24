Car crashes into telephone pole near Stonehaven

A car has crashed into a telephone pole near Dunnottar Castle in Stonehaven.

Police and the ambulance service were called to the scene on the A92 before 4pm on Monday.

The road remained open but was reduced to one lane while officers dealt with the incident.

One car, a silver Renault Clio, was involved in the crash.

Pictures taken at the scene show the car has collided with a telephone pole on the side of the road.

The vehicle has come off the lane, crossed the grass verge and landed in a field.

Police Scotland and the ambulance service have been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

