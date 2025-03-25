First look and five bargains to buy in the new Mountain Warehouse in Oban

Outdoor enthusiasts, get ready—Mountain Warehouse has officially arrived back in Oban.

The leading UK outdoor retailer has launched its brand-new store on George Street, bringing a wide range of high-quality and often great-value outdoor gear to the heart of the town.

The shop has moved from a unit a few doors along the street, and is now based at 42 George Street.

Mountain Warehouse shop stocked with everything you need

Spanning an impressive 3,962 square feet on a single floor, the new store is stocked with everything adventurers need.

The company has even employed four more members of staff to work in the popular store.

Mark Neale, Mountain Warehouse founder and CEO, said: “We’re thrilled to open our doors in Oban.

“This incredible location is the perfect place to share our passion for adventure and offer great-value outdoor kit for everyone.

“We can’t wait to welcome the local community and visitors alike.”

As part of Mountain Warehouse’s commitment to the area, all existing staff have moved to the new store, and this expansion has also created new jobs for local employees.

What are the top six picks from Mountain Warehouse in Oban?

Whether scaling a Munro, exploring the coast, or simply braving the Scottish weather, shoppers can expect to find best-selling waterproof jackets, sturdy walking boots, and all the essentials for family adventures, including gear for little explorers—and even the dog!

Here are our top picks for the top six items in store:

A 40-litre waterproof Olpro hiking rucksack, reduced by 73%, to £30. A three- to four-person dome tent made from 100% recycled polyester for £55, saving 39%. A sturdy-looking Olpro directors camping chair in black and orange is selling for £49, 42% off the retail price. A Basecamp250 sleeping bag in dark purple is 39% off its retail price, making it £19.99. An Exodus kids’ printed water-resistant softshell jacket in pink with unicorns has been reduced by 46%, making it £14.99.

