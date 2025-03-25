First look and five bargains to buy in the new Mountain Warehouse in Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

First look and five bargains to buy in the new Mountain Warehouse in Oban

With 3,962 square feet in the former WH Smiths building, the outdoor retailer has created four new jobs.

By Louise Glen
Mountain Warehouse Oban
Mountain Warehouse has opened in Oban. Image: Mountain Warehouse.

Outdoor enthusiasts, get ready—Mountain Warehouse has officially arrived back in Oban.

The leading UK outdoor retailer has launched its brand-new store on George Street, bringing a wide range of high-quality and often great-value outdoor gear to the heart of the town.

Mountain Warehouse Oban
Mountain Warehouse has opened in Oban. Image: Mountain Warehouse.

The shop has moved from a unit a few doors along the street, and is now based at 42 George Street.

Mountain Warehouse shop stocked with everything you need

Mountain Warehouse Oban
There is a full range of women’s, men’s and children’s clothing. Image: Mountain Warehouse.

Spanning an impressive 3,962 square feet on a single floor, the new store is stocked with everything adventurers need.

The company has even employed four more members of staff to work in the popular store.

Mountain Warehouse Oban
There is a huge range of waterproofs. Image: Mountain Warehouse.

Mark Neale, Mountain Warehouse founder and CEO, said: “We’re thrilled to open our doors in Oban.

“This incredible location is the perfect place to share our passion for adventure and offer great-value outdoor kit for everyone.

“We can’t wait to welcome the local community and visitors alike.”

As part of Mountain Warehouse’s commitment to the area, all existing staff have moved to the new store, and this expansion has also created new jobs for local employees.

What are the top six picks from Mountain Warehouse in Oban?

Mountain Warehouse Oban
The shop now has plenty space to move around. Image: Mountain Warehouse.

Whether scaling a Munro, exploring the coast, or simply braving the Scottish weather, shoppers can expect to find best-selling waterproof jackets, sturdy walking boots, and all the essentials for family adventures, including gear for little explorers—and even the dog!

Here are our top picks for the top six items in store:

  1. A 40-litre waterproof Olpro hiking rucksack, reduced by 73%, to £30.

    Mountain Warehouse Oban
    There is a full range of rucksacks. Image: Mountain Warehouse.
  2. A three- to four-person dome tent made from 100% recycled polyester for £55, saving 39%.
  3. A sturdy-looking Olpro directors camping chair in black and orange is selling for £49, 42% off the retail price.

    Mountain Warehouse Oban
    There are plenty of camping and picnic items available in-store in Oban. Image: Mountain Warehouse.
  4. A Basecamp250 sleeping bag in dark purple is 39% off its retail price, making it £19.99.
  5. An Exodus kids’ printed water-resistant softshell jacket in pink with unicorns has been reduced by 46%, making it £14.99.
Mountain Warehouse Oban
The shop carries the largest range of sleeping bags in Oban. Image: Mountain Warehouse.

Did you grab a bargain in the new store? Let us know in the comments. 

Have you signed up for our Oban, Fort William and Hebrides newsletter?
Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.
Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.
Join in the conversation on Facebook on our dedicated West Coast Chat page.

Conversation